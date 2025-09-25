‘The Twins Have Upgraded’: Ellie Goulding Goes Viral Over Boyfriend’s Sultry Bedroom Photo While Ex Goes Public With Olivia Wilde

After news of Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband moving on, a striking photo of Ellie has resurfaced online, courtesy of her much younger boyfriend, Beau Minniear.

The photo started making waves on Thursday, Sept. 25, after fans zoomed in and noticed the silhouette of a woman in bed—who turned out to be Goulding herself.

Ellie Goulding posts thirst trap that fails to capture fans’ attention. (Photo: @elliegoulding/Instagram)

The “Lights” singer was captured in a revealing pose, with her 28-year-old boyfriend presumed to be the photographer, as the image appeared in a collage post on his Instagram page.

Her face was mostly hidden in the sultry photo, which captures Goulding curled on her side, partially enveloped in fluffy white sheets and wearing nothing but her birthday suit. One side of her face peeked above the covers, while the side of her abdomen and her tattoo remained visible.

Goulding and Minniear’s romance was exposed earlier this month when the pair were seen out together in London. Paparazzi captured them strolling through the city, and Minniear’s hand was resting on Goulding’s bum in one of the photos.

But now it’s been confirmed that the two have been getting well acquainted since earlier this summer at least. Minniear’s steamy bedroom photo of Goulding was posted back in July – so who knows when it was actually taken. The 38-year-old “Burn” singer also acknowledged the pictured by adding a simple red heart emoji.

It’s possible the two were on a steamy baecation at the time. In the same collage posted by Minniear, one image shows a chapel at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze in Florence, Italy, while another captures a hallway lined with busts and a grand chandelier. Some rooms even feature yellow headboards that closely resemble the one in Goulding’s racy photo, sparking fan speculation.

Despite the picture having a dreamy European tone, some fans couldn’t get past Goulding being undressed.

“The twins clearly have visited Silicon Valley for an upgraded vacation,” said one observer who zoomed in. A second wrote, “And the twins are a nice addition.”

Some critics even urged Goulding to break up with him, calling the shared moment far too suggestive to be posted publicly.

One Daily Mail reader noted, “Not at all classy. Why can’t anything stay private anymore? If my partner posted a picture like this of me, I’d consider ending it to be honest. A immature, childish thing to do. She should know better.”

Another said, “Why would you your lover publish something so personal to you both? Very weird.”

In contrast, a third said, “After her divorce, she seems to become a totally different person. Or maybe this is who she really is.”

Goulding’s racy photo resurfaces at the same time her ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, goes public with actress and fellow singer Olivia Wilde.

Jopling and Wilde made their public debut as a couple at a New York Fashion Week event more than a week ago. But even before that, they were spotted having three-hour dinner dates and making out in London, as reported by Page Six.

Goulding and her art dealer ex-husband were married for four years before they called it quits in 2024. Together, they share their 4-year-old son, Arthur.