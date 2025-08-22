‘That Lady … Will Beat Everyone at Poker!’: Trump’s Jolly Message About ‘Beautiful Grass’ Derails as the Only Woman In the Background Refuses to Play Along

President Donald Trump went off the rails in a speech to Washington, D.C., law enforcement Thursday when he suddenly started bragging that he knew more “than anyone alive” about “beautiful grass,” a moment that quickly drew reactions online.

Yes, you heard that right, and not the kind of grass you smoke, although one wouldn’t be crazy if they thought Trump was smoking a little grass.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to issue a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security and highlight his administration’s efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He was talking to dozens of agents, officers and National Guard troops to thank them for their efforts to reduce crime in the capital, when he suddenly lost his train of thought and ran right off the rails.

“I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being I think anywhere in the world,” the president boasted as he talked about “redoing” D.C. parks.

“We are going to be re-grassing your parks, all brand new sprinklers systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. It will look like Augusta. It will look, more importantly, like Trump National Golf Club. That’s even better,” he declared.

“We are gonna have all brand-new beautiful grass. You know, like everything else, grass has a life. You know that? Grass has a life. We have a life, and grass as a life,” the President said as he philosophically pondered the life of grass.

He then detailed his grass strategy to law enforcement.

“The grass here died about 40 years ago. So, we’re gonna be rebuilding all of your parks, and it is gonna happen fast. It’s going to go up like a miracle. You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place picked up physically. And, we’re going to be so proud of it.”

The President said in six months Washington will be a place of “beauty,” it will be “maxed out in terms of beauty,” he claimed.

“Everything’s going to look beautiful.”

Video of Trump’s digression about grass shows him flanked by enthusiastic white male officers. There’s one lone woman who wasn’t having any of it. She stoood there with a straight face, and social media went nuts.

“Notice all the white men are gushing, meanwhile the sole woman seems unimpressed,” Darlene Mackenzie wrote on Threads.

Another added, “That lady behind him will beat everyone at poker! I wish there was a thought bubble, but her face is speaking!”

At least one other officer had trouble taking Trump seriously. “This guy. Wishing the hell he was anywhere else other than having to listen to this sh#t,” this Threads user posted.

Other reactions were hilarious.

“I’d rather watch grass grow than hear this buffoon speak…,” Drew Jaxson commented on Threads.

“Well, I believe he’s lost it – – whatever he ever had… I think he paved over a Rose Garden, did he not? I suppose that roses, unlike grass, do not have lives…,” Larry J. Griffin wrote, referring to Trump’s makeover of the White House Rose Garden.

“That man child is literally the dumbest moron in the world,” another Threads user said.

And then this: “The peasants see only lawns, but he sees living blades, breathing with destiny. Grass bends to his golf courses like nations bend to his will. He alone communes with the turf, whispering to it as it whispers back, “You are our caretaker, you are our life,” Glory to Dear Leader quipped poetically.

Trump was thanking law enforcement after sending in National Guard troops to the nation’s capital almost two weeks ago in an effort, he claimed, to reduce crime, which was already down significantly in recent years.