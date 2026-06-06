‘You’re Being Hateful’: Arkansas State Trooper Joins Unemployment Line After Wife Exposes Racist Text Messages, Then He Tried to Make an Absurd Excuse

Messy is one word to describe an Arkansas State trooper’s divorce.

He reportedly resigned in disgrace after his wife presented as evidence in their divorce proceedings dozens of shocking, hateful, racist text messages.

Arkansas State trooper resigns in disgrace after unearthed text messages. (Photo: Bryant Police Department)

Michael Austin Kennedy resigned on May 15, more than a month after his wife of 12 years revealed the texts, according to the New York Post.

Atlanta Black Star obtained the original complaint from the Saline County clerk’s office, which includes all the text messages.

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Among the nearly 50 pages of text messages from “Austin K,” he threatens Alana that he won’t help with their children.

“I’m not taking Alivia to school when I’m working nights. Especially when you take all of my paycheck,” Kennedy wrote. “I’ll quit, go make zero difference in the world, and go cook food at Blue House. Instead of your $2300 paychecks, it can be like $550, and I’ll use all of it to pay off my debt.”

Kennedy and his wife, Alana, have two children together. There are multiple filings from Alana seeking sole custody.

Another text message shows Kennedy advising Alana that she had a bad attorney.

“They are preying on you. Remember, they don’t get paid on us agreeing to stuff. They want drama.”

Kennedy also refers to Alana as a “clown” and “narcissist” multiple times throughout the chats. At one point, Alana asks Kennedy to communicate only through a “parenting app.”

Alana also shared a series of racist texts Kennedy sent her in December 2024, according to court records.

“[slur] Fil A f—ked my order up. No speaky no ingles. No my problem [slur]. I get drunk, dri wrong way on road, keeill your familia amigo,” Kennedy wrote on Dec. 19, 2025.

“Stop,” Alana replied.

“I don’t do that,” he wrote back.

“You’re being hateful.”

Kennedy then launches into a very racist review of the Chick-fil-A, saying it used to be perfect when mostly white people worked there, according to court documents.

“It’s an ability to recognize a pattern. Because third-world employees do not produce the same results as those of European descent. That is a pattern that I have recognized,” Kennedy wrote.

In another court filing, Kennedy admitted to being a white supremacist.

Kennedy also texted Alana about Daniel Penny’s not-guilty verdict in the death of Jordan Neely.

“They found Daniel Penny not guilty on all charges,” he texted Alana. “Which is shocking for a regime like New York. But I was, you could watch this [slur] criminal family member at the podium; all the propaganda stations are letting talk.”

“He’s just up there rambling about Black power ‘whites be raysiss n sheeit.’ It’s f—king disgusting. None of those [slur] like that deserve to live.”

Court documents showed Kennedy sent his wife many texts about violent cases against Black people. He typed “LOL” after making fun of the victims in the New Orleans massacre on New Year’s Day in 2025.

In his May 21 filing, Kennedy acknowledged making the racist statements. He claimed he sent the texts before seeking therapy and spiritual guidance through their church and described them as “outdated.”

However, he sent the most recent in January 2025.

When Atlanta Black Star called the Arkansas State Police Department, someone hung up on our reporter.