‘He’s a Con Artist!’: Donald Trump Slammed After Viral Video Shows the President ‘Shamelessly Cheating’ at Golf on His Course In Scotland

Currently making waves on social media is a clip of President Donald Trump appearing to cheat while golfing on his course in Scotland.

The clip shows Trump’s caddies walking ahead of the president while he drives behind them in his golf cart.

One caddy tosses a golf ball behind him onto the course, and Trump approaches the spot where the ball lands and appears to ready himself to take a swing. The clip ends before viewers can see Trump get into a striking stance.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry golf course during his visit to the UK on July 27, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a brief visit to Scotland from July 25 to 29. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The video has drawn millions of views and tens of thousands of reactions.

“Watch it carefully, the caddy drops the ball for him. Trump has to cheat at his own course,” one X user wrote.

“Trump’s shameless golf cheating, having his caddie drop a ball for a better lie outside the bunker, exposes the same fraudulent tactics he employs in politics, proving once again he’s a con artist through and through,” another person added.

Some people weren’t convinced by the widely-held presumption that the president cheated, and believed Trump invoked the dropping rule, which allows golfers to take a relief option to move a golf ball to a different position if they decide the ball has landed in an unplayable area.

However, according to the United States Golf Association, “When taking relief, whether with penalty or without, you must drop a ball. The ball must be dropped straight down from knee height, must be dropped by you (or your partner), must first strike the ground within your relief area or on the line when taking back-on-the-line relief, and must remain within the relief area. Your caddie is not allowed to drop your ball.”

Since Trump’s caddie dropped the ball for him, the dropping rule doesn’t seem to apply in this case.

Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices pic.twitter.com/6qeYX9uFGe — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of cheating at a sport he has long claimed to love.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson once said the 79-year-old president cheats at golf after playing a round with him. So has former “Law & Order” star Anthony Anderson.

Rick Reilly, sportswriter and the author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” wrote in a 2019 Sunday Times article, “Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card Monte dealer. He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway, they came up with a nickname for him: ‘Pele.'”

The viral video that’s drawing eyes now was taken at Trump’s very own Turnberry golf course in Scotland, where the president met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to announce an EU trade deal.