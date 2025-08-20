‘Ime Gotta Be Holding His Stomach’: Nia Long’s Steamy New Video Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In on One Unexpected Detail

Nia Long, 54, made quite the appearance in a new music video with a rapper, who is 20 years younger than her.

The actress was recruited along with others to appear in the music video for Tyler, The Creator’s single, “DARLING, I” from his 2024 album “Chromakopia,” which also starred fellow actresses Chase Infiniti, Ayo Edebiri, and Lauren London as well as musician Willow Smith.

But everyone is talking about Long’s infamous licking show.

Actress Nia Long had the internet in a frenzy after making a flirty cameo in Tyler, The Creator’s latest music video. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Her cameo, which included flirty moments in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce car with Tyler, 34, captured the attention of longtime fans and people who have always viewed Long as their crush. Many were even jealous to watch her lick his cheek as the rapper smiled with his eyes nearly closed.

One X user jokingly wrote about their steamy scene, writing, “He’s got Nia Long by his side, licking his cheek, it’s not fair.”

The “Love Jones” star had men and women praising her ageless appearance.

However, a critic of Long’s presence alongside the rap star tweeted, “She’s losing her aura with this lol.” Another bluntly stated, “WTF is she thinking.”

Actress Nia Long had the internet in a frenzy after making a flirty cameo in Tyler, The Creator’s latest music video. (Photo credit: Tyler, The Creator/YouTube)

Long is no stranger to the music scene as a bevy of rappers have either mentioned her name in their songs or featured her in their music videos. Among the most notable include J. Cole’s infamous “No Role Modelz” song, where he raps, “My only regret is being too young for Nia Long.”

Not to mention her bold appearances in the music videos for “Baby” by Ashanti (2002), “Touch the Sky” by Kanye West featuring Lupe Fiasco (2005) and “California Roll” by Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams (2015).

A few social media users mentioned another rapper-turned-podcaster’s well-known infatuation with Long. Harlem emcee Cameron “Cam’ron” Giles, 49, admitted to sliding into Long’s direct messages in 2022, months after her messy split from her ex-fiancé.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself ’till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold,” Cam wrote.

He continued, “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better [than] that.”

The two have never worked together but they did have a run-in after Cam’ron took a shot at Long’s ex-fiancé, then-Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who had been exposed for having an affair with a white female member of the team’s staff. The pair broke off their seven-year engagement in 2022 in the wake of the headline-grabbing cheating scandal that people couldn’t stop talking about.

“Given the context of what ‘Darling , I’ is about…having Nia Long in the video?! Ime gotta be holding his stomach different right now,” said another Long supporter.

Nia Long & Ime Udoka have reportedly reached a settlement on child support for their 12 year old son after ending their relationship.



Nia Long will receive $32,500 a month from Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/EFy54HUSdN — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) January 8, 2024

“You’re a queen, and by the way, I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple,” Cam also proposed. He was able to connect with Long in person a year later at sports agent Rich Paul‘s birthday party in December 2023.

Some people wanted Long to hook up with another recording artist at one point. In 2023, the NAACP Image Award winner helped Atlanta-bred rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, 47, roll out his “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget” album.

Jenkins sat down with Long for an hour-long conversation that covered the Southerner’s personal story. That intimate setting and Jeezy’s rap lyrics about wanting to date Nia sparked unconfirmed speculation about the status of their relationship.

“Ever see Nia Long, I’m gettin’ at her,” Jeezy rapped on his “Nothin to Prove” track off “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget.” The former Boyz n da Hood member filed for divorce from his wife, television personality Jeannie Mai, two months before the project dropped.

There have also been unproven rumors tying Long to Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner, 70. Not long after Valentine’s Day in 2025, she teased her followers of a possible new romantic connection with a social media post featuring the “Dances With Wolves” leading man.

“The only Kevin I know,” Long captioned her now-deleted Instagram post, which featured a black-and-white photo with Costner at Chris Rock’s birthday celebration in New York City’s Crane Club.

Like Jeezy, Costner was coming off a breakup at the time he was publicly socializing with Long. The father of seven was married to handbag designer Christine Baumgartner from September 2004 to February 2024.

Long began dating Udoka, who was then an active NBA player for the Sacramento Kings, in 2010. They welcomed a son named Kez Sunday Udoka in November 2011, prior to their engagement in 2015. The Brooklyn-born entertainer also has son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, born in 2000, from a previous relationship.