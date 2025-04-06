‘She Wonders Why She Got Ghosted’: Nia Long’s ‘Obnoxious’ Response to Chris Rock’s Dating Deal Breaker Ruined Her Chances at a Second Date 

Imagine going on a date with actress Nia Long, giving her the wrong number, and laughing about it.

Hollywood’s favorite ’90s it girl has never had a shortage of men pining away for her attention, but a resurfaced clip reminded us of how one short-lived fling went sour.

On Saturday, April 5, a clip featuring Long and comedian Chris Rock discussing their disastrous blind date with Wendy Williams resurfaced.

The clip, which was posted by the @ItsNiaLong fan page on Instagram, starts with Long explaining how the two exchanged numbers at the end of the date. After waiting a week with no contact, she decided to call Rock but was taken aback by what happened next.

“This man gave me a wrong number,” she revealed.

As the crowd reacted out of complete shock, Williams asked Rock if he gave Long the wrong number on purpose. He quickly replied, “Yes, I did it purposely.”

After claiming the “Friday” actress was “kind of obnoxious,” he explained that she broke a cardinal rule that told him another date was off the table.

“At some point in the date, I go,’ Are you seeing somebody?’ And she says, ‘No, but I know where to get some d**k if I need it,'” Rock revealed. “Ladies don’t say that on the first date.”

The two laughed about the awkward date, and Williams pointed out that it was possibly for the best due to their long-term friendship and working relationship.

Viewers sounded off in the video’s comments and couldn’t decide if they were more shocked that someone would curve the Nia Long or if that someone was Rock.

One follower said, “And she wonder why she got ghosted?”

However, Grammy-award-winning producer Jazze Pha said Rock might have gone too far. “I woulda definitely been turned off BUT i Still would have called 😂”

One person on “Team Nia” commented, “Thank God… Nia you are much too attractive for Chris Rock.”

Another follower pointed out that honesty is always the best policy.

“I understand how that could have been a turn off, but shoot she was keeping it a buck.”

A fourth fan asked the question that everyone was thinking: “What in the hell was Nia Long doing on a date with Chris Rock, anyway?”

While another person questioned, “Who gives Nia long the wrong number… I dont care what she did…. lol.”

In 2018, Long did an interview on TVOne’s “Uncensored,” providing a little more context to their date and just how crazy it was that he blew her off.

Long reflected on how she was the “It Girl” in the 90s and how men would go out of their way with kind gestures and over-the-top gifts to get her attention.

Besides the typical flowers and diamonds, Long reminisced on one suitor she kept anonymous, who stood out above the rest. “My doorbell rings at 4 o’clock in the morning, and there’s this beautiful box of diamond earrings that were brought in on a private jet and delivered in the middle of the night. All that was so overwhelming for me.”

She claimed the constant male admiration, and hearing her name in rap songs and other pop-culture references made her realize she was a little famous. Yet, her dating debacle with Rock was the one snag on her record.

“I remember Chris Rock and I were set up on a blind date,” she said. “He was on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ We went out. We hated each other. I was like, ‘This dude is not even that f**king funny.’ And he’s the only dude that has ever given me a false number,” Long said with a laugh.