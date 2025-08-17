‘The Propaganda Is Ridiculous’: Karoline Leavitt Slammed for Falsely Claiming with a Straight Face That Trump Has Resolved These 7 World Conflicts

As President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday over ending Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hasn’t missed a beat, using the meeting to unashamedly beg for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump, again.

Leavitt went on Fox News on Thursday and continued telling half-truths about Trump’s role in brokering peace deals and ceasefires in six global conflicts.

Leavitt’s push for a Nobel Prize for Trump, something he has been salivating after for years, started once again when Fox News host Lawrence Jones asked Leavitt how she would respond to liberal criticism of Trump’s meeting with Putin.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listens to a reporter during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 17, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump has spent the week complaining about “unfair” media coverage on the upcoming meeting with Putin, who is known as a slick and underhanded negotiator. Several former Trump supporters, including Trump’s ex-national security adviser John Bolton, have raised concerns about the summit, calling it “a great victory for Putin.”

“Some of the people in liberal media, in liberal circles, people that the President fired, said that the President is going to be embarrassed by Putin. Speak to that. Does the President walk out of a meeting? We know who he is. I’m sure he’s not going to tolerate disrespect from Putin, even though he wants peace. Right?” Jones asked.

Leavitt said Jones was being too kind.

“And I won’t be so kind, and I’ll just name some of those people, such as John Bolton, who I think has made a disgrace of himself on television and in the newspapers, claiming that he knows better than President Trump. No, he doesn’t, and neither do any of these so-called foreign policy experts who have never solved a foreign policy conflict in their lives,” an agitated Leavitt told the trio of Fox News hosts hanging on her every word.

She then started pandering for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump … again.

“Look at what this President has done. In six months, he has stopped seven global conflicts all around the world, using the leverage of the United States of America to negotiate these conflicts to an end,” she insisted, which isn’t exactly true.

“And I think it’s pathetic some of the chatter that we see from these so-called experts who have zero accomplishments on their own resumes to point to,” Leavitt whined.

“President Trump knows what he’s doing. He has great instincts,” she bragged.

But in fact-checking Trump and Leavitt’s claims, here’s what we found.

The Trump administration has claimed they settled the conflict between Israel and Iran; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; India and Pakistan; Serbia and Kosovo; and Egypt and Ethiopia. And just this week, Trump officials helped broker a still-incomplete peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House.

Although Trump bragged before his second term that he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, that hasn’t happened yet. And the fighting rages on between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign policy experts said Trump deserves some credit for recent peace agreements in several conflicts. They cited conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Israel and Iran, and India and Pakistan, although India disputes Trump’s involvement, PolitiFact reported.

But the peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda is temporary and shaky. There is no deal between Egypt and Ethiopia. And there’s no evidence that Trump was involved with Kosovo and Serbia or that the two nations were even about to engage in a conflict.

Social media erupted after Leavitt bragged about Trump settling global conflicts.

“Still lobbying for the Nobel Peace Prize. He is so jealous of President Obama,” Threads user James Dixon observed.

“Man, I wish I could live in the fantasy land these f*cks have created for themselves. It sounds incredible,” another Trump opponent said on Threads.

This Threads user probably put it best.

“What conflicts has he stopped? Not one.I know he claimed India-Pakistan, but they both made it clear that was not the case. He’s put us at odds with Canada, Greenland, Mexico, all of NATO except for Hungary, the Ukraine. [Editor’s note: Ukraine is not a NATO member.] He’s set back our international relations with China to pre-Nixon levels. He’s aligned with authoritarian regimes who maintain lower levels of civil rights and civil liberties than are consistent with US values and our Constitution. The propaganda is ridiculous.”