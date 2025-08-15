‘It’s Not Gonna Happen!’: Defiant Hunter Biden Drops F-bomb Over Melania’s $1B Lawsuit Threat as Trump Rallies Behind Her with Power Play

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, had strong words for first lady Melania Trump and her threats to sue him for $1 billion over comments he made about the Trumps and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Mrs. Trump is demanding an apology, and she wants the YouTube series “Channel 5” to take down the video that aired on Aug. 5 in which Biden speculated that Epstein introduced the Trumps during the 1990s at the height of Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring.

For his part, Biden, who was pardoned by his father after pleading guilty to tax evasion and was convicted on weapons charges, rejected an apology. “F*ck that. It’s not gonna happen.”

In an Aug. 14 Instagram post, Biden appeared in a new “Channel 5” video with host Andrew Callaghan.

“It’s lawsuit time,” Callaghan said.

“In my hand is a legal letter addressed to Mr. Hunter Biden from the first lady of the United States demanding a retraction of Channel 5’s video called ‘Hunter Biden Returns’ in which Mr. Biden here makes some speculative comments about the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump and Donald Trump,” Callaghan intoned as he introduced the new episode with Hunter Biden.

Fox News also posted a copy of a letter to Biden and his lawyer asking Biden to “retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump” during the “Channel 5” interview last week.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, ‘Melania,’” her spokesman Nick Clemens said in a statement, according to reporting by CNN.

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he pushed Melania to “go forward” with the legal action.

“You know, I’ve done pretty well on these lawsuits lately. And I said, go forward. Jeffrey Epstein has nothing to do with Melania and I introducing. But they do that. They make up stories,” he told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News radio.

The comments in question started with Biden referring to the relationship between the Trumps and the disgraced financier in the earlier interview.

“OK, they knew each other well. They spent an enormous amount of time together. According to his biographer is that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania. That’s how Melania and — the first lady — and Trump met,” Biden said in the previous Channel 5 last week.

“Really? Epstein made the intro?” Callaghan asked.

“Yeah, according to Michael Wolff. And, so, I only can go by what people are saying, and I don’t know,” Biden continued.

“You didn’t make these claims out of nowhere,” Callaghan remarked. “They come from another journalist, Michael Wolff, who is a biographer who actually spoke to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Epstein tapped Wolff, a best-selling author, to write his biography. Wolff says he has over 100 hours of tape with the convicted trafficker, who authorities said died by suicide in his Manhattan prison cell in 2019.

The latest “Channel 5” interview with Hunter Biden, published on Aug. 14, suggests a lawsuit over his Epstein comments could end in a deposition with the Trumps being required to clarify their relationship with the sex trafficker.

“I have this to say to them: If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein — if the president and the first lady want to do that and all the known associates around them at the time, whatever time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it,” Biden told Callaghan

“Fact of the matter is that, you know, I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction, because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that in any way rises to the level of defamation to begin with,” he added.

Meantime, the president confirmed Thursday morning he’s told his wife’s attorneys to “go forward” with a lawsuit against “Channel 5” and Biden.