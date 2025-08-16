‘The Biggest Criminal Is Sitting … In Gold Adorned Oval Office’: Trump’s White House Post Flaunting Mug Shots of Black Men in D.C. Crackdown Backfires

Less than a day after flooding Washington, D.C., with National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers from various agencies, the White House used its social media feed to showcase a shocking display of mug shots of people arrested in the first hours of the federal crackdown on crime in Washington. They were all Black men except for one.

In a twisted display of federal power, the Trump administration continued a well-worn stereotype that dates back decades, depicting Black people as the face of crime, yet none of these men had spoken to an attorney, exercised their constitutional right to due process, or seen a judge.

In the social media post on X, the White House touted “Operation Making D.C. Safe & Beautiful.”



“Multi-agency task forces are hitting the streets of Washington, D.C., cleaning up crime and keeping our neighborhoods SAFE! In just ONE NIGHT, they: Arrested 37 criminals, Seized 11 illegal firearms, Issued 4 narcotic charges,” the post bragged.

Under the caption were mug shots of Black men, except for one Asian, none of whom had been convicted of crimes.

To say this disgraceful post continues a long history and stands as a clear example of states reinforcing dangerous racial narratives when it comes to crime, and creating fear within communities, is an understatement, especially given, in this case, that the city is nearly half Black. One could argue this is in no way accidental, that it’s propaganda.

Responses on social media were quick and withering. X user Frank Lutu posted a mug shot of President Trump with the caption, “88 felony charges across 4 states, lost a civil sexual abuse case and civil fraud case.”

X user Dede Watson wasn’t having any of it. “So you think that showing a mug shot of a criminal makes your case. We want the EPSTEIN FILES RELEASED. The biggest Criminal is sitting behind the desk in his gold adorned Oval Office.”

Another X user saw the Trump administration post for what it is, “The White House is using their platform to create more of a racial division by posting only photos of people of POC people to incite more racism and fuel stereotypes.

“Congrats on reporting what’s basically a standard night in D.C. crime stats. Crime is already down overall, but give it a couple weeks and this admin will be spinning it as a historic achievement because everything with them is hyperbole,” Bryan posted on social media.

Trump declared a public safety emergency in the nation’s capital on Monday, announcing he was deploying the National Guard to help fight “violent crime.” In an unprecedented move, he justified the takeover under an obscure provision of the 1973 Home Rule Act, which allows the President to usurp the city’s police department for up to 30 days under “conditions of an emergency nature.”

After 30 days, Congress has to pass a joint resolution to extend the operation.

Trump deployed some 850 officers, agents, and National Guard members across the city on Monday.

Since then, authorities have arrested more than 100 people, according to Time Magazine, 66 on Tuesday night and another 45 on Wednesday night. Charges include assault, distribution of a controlled substance, drug possession, weapons violations, DUI, stalking and immigration violations, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said during a press briefing Thursday.