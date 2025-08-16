‘I Don’t Think She Was That Happy’: Monstrous Statue of Mark Zuckerberg’s Wife Creeps Out Neighbors as He Tries to Make Up for Glancing at Lauren Sánchez

Mark Zuckerberg has become a nightmare neighbor to long-term residents of the Crescent Park neighborhood in Palo Alto.

The META CEO, his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia, moved into the Northern California community in 2011.

According to The New York Times, the tech giant has purchased at least 11 additional homes surrounding the original residence, located along Edgewood Drive and Hamilton Avenue, to create a massive compound. Zuckerberg boasts an estimated net worth of $270 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg’s marriage to his wife, Priscilla Chan, comes under scrutiny months after he was caught glancing at Jeff Bezos’s Lauren Sanchez. (Photos: Zuck/Instagram; Laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Online detractors, in particular, have zeroed in on one grandiose feature on the compound grounds — a 7-foot statue of Chan. Zuckerberg unveiled the silver and turquoise piece of art in August 2024 as a testament to his love for his college sweetheart.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he shared last year in an Instagram post showing off Chan standing next to the gift. The couple met while attending Harvard University in 2003. They wed in 2012.

“That statue of his wife is just crazy creepy,” wrote one person who observed the photos of the sculpture shared by Daily Mail. A second commenter wrote, “It’s a ghastly statue all money and no taste.”

“That statue alone would be grounds for divorce. But she is an odd duck. Look at the wedding picture she doesn’t even look happy. It’s like she’s just going through the motions,” said a third person.

Mark Zuckerberg’s gigantic sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, comes under scrutiny among internet trolls. (Photos: @Zuck/Instagram.)

For a fourth individual, the grand gesture spelled out the end of the marriage. That person typed, “…Who would want that monstrosity in their yard? I mean what’s her reaction- oh, Mark, that’s a lovely likeness of me, thanks so much for your thoughtfulness….. it makes me feel like a goddess?………Divorce!”

Coming to his defense, one believer wrote, “He did it for his wife for love, apparently.”

People have speculated for months that Zuckerberg has been trying to get back in Chan’s good graces. He was caught checking out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’ then-fiancée, Lauren Sánchez’s, chest when she wore a risqué wardrobe selection to Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

A month later, he proved his devotion to his wife when he spared no expense for her over-the-top 40th birthday party.

🤣🤣🤣🙃👙RFK did a lot better job than Mark Zuckerberg when looking at Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, who wore a bra openly to the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/MHUeg9L7JY — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) January 21, 2025

Zuckerberg admitted that Chan was not thrilled after seeing the statue. “I don’t think she was that happy with it,” he revealed during an April episode of the “This Past Weekend” podcast. “She doesn’t want a sculpture of her in the front lawn — that’s weird,” he added.