‘She Had Her Picks’: Jamal Roberts Reveals Cadid Truth About Carrie Underwood, Admits He Never Thought She Was On His Side

Jamal Roberts finally has decided to speak his truth about judge Carrie Underwood, and his words were unmistakably clear.

The 27-year-old “American Idol” winner, who made history as the first Black male champion in 22 years, has broken his silence about the uncomfortable dynamics during his victorious season.

Rather than quietly accepting what many fans perceived as unfair treatment, the former elementary school teacher from Mississippi addressed the controversy head-on during recent media appearances, reigniting conversations about bias in the entertainment industry.

The tension that simmered throughout the season finally boiled over during Roberts’ recent interviews, where he addressed the situation with characteristic grace and diplomacy.

Speaking at BET’s 45th Anniversary dinner, Roberts responded to journalist Nate Vinson’s question about the online chatter surrounding his relationship with Underwood.

“Carrie is a country singer and she likes country music,” Roberts explained. “I mean, I don’t think she likes every genre for real. She had her picks, and she had her (choice) of who she really liked, and she stuck with it.”

He added, “We applaud her for sticking to her roots and sticking to who she liked … but I feel like the better person won.”

The controversy traces back to several pivotal moments that left viewers questioning Underwood’s approach to judging Roberts. During his original audition, she told the hopeful he needed to “loosen up” and find some “swagger.”

This comment would later become a flashpoint for discussions about racial stereotypes and expectations placed on Black performers.

The most glaring example occurred during Roberts’ powerful rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” While fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie leaped to their feet in appreciation, Underwood remained seated. Despite acknowledging that Roberts’ voice was “incredible,” she criticized him for missing an opportunity to “move around and entertain,” insisting he needed to “pull out all the stops” and put “100% of yourself into it.”

The stark contrast between judges’ reactions couldn’t have been more apparent. Bryan praised Roberts enthusiastically, declaring “You deserve every bit of this,” while Richie coined the term “Jamalerize” to describe the contestant’s unique ability to transform songs, calling his performance “amazing.” The difference in energy and support was impossible to ignore.

Many of Roberts’ fans commented on his remarks that basically resolved that she just likes what she likes.

“Yeah that’s an understatement @carrieunderwood is partial to the thug trump genre. U can bet they are no Jamal’s in the cult of trump,” one person tweeted.

Another X user tweeted, “I have seen her make many rude faces when other black artist have performed at award shows she has been to. She rolled her eyes at the Whitney Houston tribute after she died I think he knows it’s more than genre related but he obviously can’t say those exact words.”

A third comment read, “Every since Carrie won she have really showed who she is and it ain’t pretty.”

During an appearance on “The Morning Hustle Show,” Roberts further addressed the dynamics with host Lore’l, who didn’t mince words. The conversation revealed Roberts’ awareness of double standards, as he noted the irony of being criticized for lacking “swag” while watching other contestants receive golden tickets wearing “cowboy boots” and “overalls.”

Lore’l’s passionate response captured viewer frustration.

“I didn’t like her energy towards you, and I think that’s why I’m shading her in this interview here from the beginning of it, is because I did not like this swagless comment I did, or saying that you needed swag, or I did not like how she looked at you sometimes in some performances. I really wanted to come through the screen,” she declared.

Even Underwood’s attempts at reconciliation seemed to miss the mark.

After Roberts’ victory, she posted on Instagram: “Congratulations to the newest winner of @americanidol!!! I’m so proud of @officialjamalroberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things!”

Her subsequent revelation that she had named a baby lamb “Jamal” on her Tennessee farm struck many as tone-deaf.

The finale provided perhaps the most telling moment. Roberts’ crowning moment revealed Underwood’s subdued reaction contrasted sharply with Bryan and Richie’s jubilant celebrations, hinting at her detachment during this pivotal event.

Yet, Roberts has admirably refrained from criticizing the singer.

But the moment has sparked a deeper conversation. Viewers are questioning the role of bias on national platforms and whether Underwood’s behavior reflects a larger issue in how Black talent is received. As “American Idol” preps for a new season, many are asking: Should someone showing that kind of bias return?

