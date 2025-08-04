‘Hit a Nerve and Rattled You’: Charlamagne Tha God Rips Trump as ‘Donkey of the Day’ After President’s ‘Racist Sleazebag’ Attack

Charlamagne Tha God wasn’t even the main guest on Lara Trump’s Fox Nation show, “My View” on Sunday. But his remarks about President Donald Trump’s failed promises on the economy and his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein were enough to send the president into a full-blown tirade.

Shortly after the segment aired, Trump exploded on Truth Social, firing off a post that called The Breakfast Club host a “racist sleazebag” and a “low-IQ individual.” Trump then questioned why Charlamagne was “allowed to use the word ‘GOD’” in his name and accused him of knowing “nothing about me or what I have done.”

Hours later, Charlamagne fired back at Trump in his own post.

Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage during the Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit presented by Paramount+ + at Second on August 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

“President Trump was better off going after Urkel, tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me,” Charlamagne wrote on Instagram, then named others who Trump has recently targeted over the airwaves. “You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard.” (Charlamagne’s real name is Lenard McKelvey.)

The back and forth made for a clash of the titans on social media, with both men’s posts drawing immediate reactions, reposts, and commentary across platforms.

Trump didn’t hold back, unloading on Charlamagne with a complete lack of decorum.

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ on her show,” Trump wrote. “(Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)”

Trump was just getting started—after that, he fired off a barrage of insults.

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

During the interview, Charlamagne suggested a deeper power struggle brewing inside the GOP—one that might ultimately topple Trump.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to,” he told Lara Trump. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do.”



“They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Though Lara Trump attempted to steer the interview back to her father-in-law’s accomplishments, Charlamagne repeatedly challenged her claims.

“Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and puts them in a worse financial situation, I’m not for,” he told the host.

When she falsely claimed grocery prices were going down, Charlamagne simply said, “No.”

Clips of the exchange posted to Threads drew heavy engagement.

”There are 2 million people tuning into her show. He sat there and listened but did not allow her to lie,” one user commented. “People ARE NOT doing better. Groceries prices are NOT cheaper. America is WORSE than it was under Biden.”

Another added, “Grocery prices are higher than ever. I loathe these lying fascists.”

After his appearance, Charlamagne capitalized on Trump’s fury by reposting his Truth Social rant, adding commentary of his own and a clip from “The Daily Show” featuring Jessica Williams’ take on the situation. He doubled down on his earlier claims in the caption:

“Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate [Lara Trump] having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things. Let’s Discuss……”

Trump, meanwhile, used the rest of his Truth Social post to tout his accomplishments, touching on everything from international diplomacy to his domestic policies.

“Like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda… wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities… creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down… Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!”

But Trump may have met his match this time. Charlamagne took the feud a step further during an appearance on The Daily Show, where he pulled up a list of dementia symptoms from the Mayo Clinic—then rolled footage of Trump over the past year showing signs of each one. By the end of the segment, after checking every box, Charlamagne concluded that Trump “needs to be put into a retirement home, immediately.”

Charlamagne tha God breaks down dementia symptoms, then shows Trump displaying them. The evidence is clearer than his spray tan lines. pic.twitter.com/dlXUnk1pC9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 3, 2025

This morning, Charlamagne brushed off Trump’s personal insults during the Donkey of the Day segment, mocking the idea that being called a “sleazebag” or “low IQ” even fazed him.

“I’ve been surprising myself my whole life,” he joked. Then he pivoted to a more serious message, accusing Trump of using authoritarian tactics to silence critics—pointing to last week’s firing of a federal labor statistics official who released unfavorable jobs data.

“Listen, my fellow Americans, we are in a strange time right now, a time we have never seen, because authoritarian strategy is being used against anyone who speaks out against this administration,” Charlamagne declared. “

We saw what happened Friday, President Trump orders, you know, the firing of the labor statistic chief after data shows unemployment rates are higher. I don’t know if you know President Trump, but by firing this woman, you add it to the unemployment rate. But that, along with his reaction to what I said on Lara Trump, shows how authoritarians will attempt to bully people into pushing false narratives. President Trump, do you realize the best way to get the headlines you want is to simply do a good job? Is to simply do right by all Americans?”

Charlamagne also pushed back on Trump’s accusation of racism, pointing out that the topic never even came up during his appearance with Lara Trump. But he explained, if he had wanted to talk about race, there was plenty he could’ve said.

“He called me a racist. I didn’t mention race. Not one time on Lara Trump, I didn’t bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism in black history. They want to reframe cultural memory, to eliminate discussions of historical racial injustice that, along with the determination of diversity and civil rights programs, are considered very racist by a lot of civil rights advocates. I didn’t even bring that up, okay?”

Charlamagne ended his remarks with a message directly to Trump—part jab, part challenge. What followed was a pointed list of priorities, he said the former president should be paying attention to.