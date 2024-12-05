‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Charlamagne Tha God Accused of Flip-Flopping Again After Sparring with Whoopi Goldberg Over Hunter Biden Pardon; ‘Blows Any Way the Wind Goes’

Charlamagne Tha God assailed President Joe Biden‘s decision to pardon his son Hunter during an appearance Wednesday on “The View,” putting him in direct opposition to host Whoopi Goldberg, who has been among the president’s most stalwart defenders.

“All of the criticism is valid because, you know, Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous,” Charlamagne said. “The reality is, he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned. He could have said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not focused on that right now.’

“But since they were calling Trump a threat to democracy and they were saying nobody is above the law but they were speaking about him, that’s what they were running on, so when he kept saying things like, ah, you know, nobody is above the law, I respect the jury’s decision in regards to my son, he didn’t believe that, but he didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with,” he said.

Goldberg questioned whether Biden had actually lied.

“We don’t know why he changed his mind,” she explained. Biden had vowed not to interfere with the Department of Justice’s investigation into his son, who was awaiting sentencing on tax and gun charges.

Two days after the election, Biden’s team told CBS News there were no plans to reverse his vow on the pardon.

In July, after being asked by ABC News’ David Muir if he had ruled it out, Biden responded, without hesitation: “Yes.” A video montage of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly denying Biden’s intent to pardon his son has since gone viral.

“I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over,” Goldberg said. “And this is just my feeling because at some point you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow always because that’s what’s expected of Democrats.”

Charlamagne said he wasn’t so much upset with the president as he is with Democrats.

“I don’t think people are flipping out with Joe,” he said. “I think Democrats are because Democrats believe that they don’t represent what he’s currently representing, but that’s just not true. That’s why I say they stand on this moral high ground that simply does not exist and I think this is also the problem when we pick sides, right? We turned political parties into teams.”

Goldberg, a registered Democrat, argued the party is not “a monolith.”

“Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong? And why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?” the radio host shot back.

Goldberg defended herself, saying she had called out Democrats when they were wrong. Asked by Charlamagne if she thought Biden was wrong, Goldberg said she did not.

“Well, that’s ridiculous,” he said.

“You’re ridiculous,” Goldberg shot back.

The two ended on good terms, exchanging a friendly kiss.

Speaking out against what Charlamagne framed as Democratic hypocrisy didn’t play well with some partisans.

“This is why he can’t be trusted.. how do you know what he believed!” said one viewer. “Thank you Whoopi for putting Charlamange in his place.”

Charlamagne has been a consistent critic of the current president, refusing to endorse Biden while appearing on “The View” in May.

“Why do y’all need us to say this, if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?” he said.

He was a tepid supporter of Kamala Harris’ candidacy, leading some to accuse him of trying to have it both ways — a criticism also leveled at ESPN talker Stephen A. Smith.

“Charlamagne blows any way the wind goes,” wrote one “X” follower. “He is a true chameleon. He is as Pro Kamala as it gets, then pretends to be more supportive of Trump when she loses, now he’s on The View talking about how you have to fight dirty with Republicans. Charlatan tha God.”

While he may be alienating some of his fans, Charlamagne seems to be gaining favor in MAGA nation.

“Charlamagne tha God Humiliated Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’ And It Was Awesome,” wrote one. “Charlamagne COOKS The View,” said another.