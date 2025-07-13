‘Disturbingly Disgusting’: Lara Trump’s ‘Level of Stupidity’ Dragged Over Claim That Donald Is the ‘Most Transparent’ President — Laura Ingraham’s Facial Expressions Say What We’re All Thinking

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has become a laughing stock on social media after insisting in an interview on Fox News that Trump “is the most transparent” president “in American history.”

“This president, President Donald Trump, is the most transparent, as you just pointed out, president, I think, in American history,” Trump, who is married to the President’s son Eric and hosts her own show on Fox, told her colleague Laura Ingraham.

Lara Trump tries to convince viewers that her father-in-law is the most transparent President in American history. (Credit: ACYN/X/Fox News Screengrab)

“He never stops, you know, he never misses an opportunity to stop and talk with the press, to engage with the press, to do multiple interactions and takes every question possible,” she added.

While Trump was confidently reciting what many considered blatant lies, much of the internet’s attention shifted to Ingraham’s face — or lack of reaction — during the segment. Her expressionless stare inspired a separate round of commentary.

“How much does @FoxNews pay @IngrahamAngle per episode?” one user asked. “Whatever it is, it’s her number for what it takes for her to sell out and act totally entranced by this level of stupidity on a daily basis.”

Another viewer added simply, “Both of their faces…”

One user couldn’t understand how anyone on set could let it slide: “Why does no one push back? I feel like the Fourth Estate has been neutered from doing their job.”

Still others questioned the sincerity of Lara’s comments, noting, “Yes, we see right through him & it’s disturbingly disgusting.”

As the clip made the rounds, the ridicule deepened. “He’s just as transparent as your face is real and not full of plastic lol,” someone quipped in response to Lara’s bizarre claim about Trump’s honesty.

“Lara Trump is right. Trump has been incredibly transparent about how much grifting he is achieving by fleecing his voters out of all their income, his corruption in using the WH for his own personal gain, his blatant manipulation of the markets with his ‘sporadic’ tariff announcements, his complete disdain for America and the rule of law, and how little he understands as a grown 80 year old man who has been clearly coddled his entire life and only is where he is today because his dad was rich,” X user Camille MacKenzie wrote.

During the same interview, Trump seemed a little obsessed with Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mentioning her twice in the span of just minutes.

Crockett was the only lawmaker other than Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer in a closed-door meeting Tuesday with former White House physician Kevin O’Connor. Republicans are investigating allegations that top White House aides covered up former President Joe Biden’s declining mental health.

Crockett later told reporters, according to Fox News, she had no concerns about Biden’s mental acuity when he was in the White House, but she did have concerns about Trump’s mental stability.

“So yeah, he would maybe clobber over some words or something like that. But if you talk to him about foreign policy – one of the most vivid memories that I have was after that debate that did not go well, we saw him have this complete command of foreign policy, something that this president doesn’t. And this president seemingly doesn’t even know who our allies are,” she said.

“The truth is this party has shifted and become so radical… so many Democrats have left… the only people left are the extremists.”@LaraLeaTrump warns: from @ZohranKMamdani to @JasmineForUS, these aren’t fringe voices—they're the future of the Democrat Party.



“We cannot… pic.twitter.com/vbdVe5Snjv — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 11, 2025

Crockett is referring there to Biden’s disastrous debate performance last June against Trump.

“He (Trump) seemingly is cozying up with our enemies. And ultimately, these are things that should concern the American people, because these are things that are dangerous,” she added.

Lara Trump made a catty remark about Crockett to Ingraham, clearly offended by Crocket’s slam against her father-in-law.

“She must have gotten her hair cut a little too short there or something, Laura, I don’t know,” Trump said.

“It’s a new hairstyle for her I noticed,” she added.

Trump also bashed Crockett when discussing the Democratic Party, calling her “crazy” and “radical.”

“The truth is that this party has shifted and become so radical that so many Democrats have left … the only people ;eft are the extremists,” she said.

“Don’t mistake it, the Democrats who are left in their party are so crazy and so radical at this point,” she added.

Trump’s comments also followed Crockett’s response to President Trump telling the President of Liberia that he spoke “such good English” during a meeting this week.

“Trump never misses an opportunity to be racist and wrong, and every day he finds a new way to be embarrassing,” Crockett posted on X.

“Asking the President of Liberia where he learned English when it’s literally the official language is peak ignorance. I’m pretty sure being blatantly offensive is not how you go about conducting diplomacy… “