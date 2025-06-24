‘Stay Far Away from This Family’: Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Barron’s New Romance Sparks Backlash Months After Secret Past with TikTok Star Exposed

Melania and Donald Trump’s only child, Barron Trump reportedly has a special lady in his life.

According to a nearly month-old report, while completing his freshman year at New York University, the 19-year-old son of the president, has gotten himself a girlfriend. NewsNation reported on Barron’s quietly kept love life back on May 30 with no identification of who the girl might be.

Melania and Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump reportedly has a girlfriend. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The outlet spoke to an anonymous source who allegedly identified themselves as a friend of Barron’s who also attends NYU. The person said, “Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight.”

The source also described Barron to be an “apolitical” person who seemed to share more similarities with his mother, Melania Trump. They said, “Much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

Fans flooded the comments under Radar Online’s Instagram post about the news, sending warnings to the alleged girlfriend.

One person joked, “I’m sure she’s an immigrant. He has the same taste as his dad.”

Another wrote, “There’s got to be something wrong with Her,” while others warned, “One piece of advice for girlfriend stay far away from this family!”

One hopeful commentator said, “Let’s hope he treats women a little better than his biological Father – with RESPECT.”

Being the child of the president of the United States means unfortunately the world is going to get in your business whether you let them or not.

“Who cares leave the kid alone,” said one defender.

While Barron appears to do a decent job at keeping to himself to maintain some level of privacy, the lack of information on him leads to the spark and spread of rumors.

For instance, without any context or evidence, fans on X randomly started talking about WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Barron being romantically involved.

A person reposted a video on X of him shaking hands with former President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris during his father’s second inauguration in January. On the clip, was the caption that reads, “DEMS BE WORRIED ABOUT DJT THEY NEED TO BE WORRIED ABOUT HIS CHILDREN THEY WILL NEVER FORGET HOW THEIR DAD WAS TREATED.”

Under that a fan randomly commented, “Barron Trump awesome our future president and Caitlin Clark would make an awesome first lady.”

Barron Trump awesome our future president and Caitlin Clark would make an awesome first lady — James Mood (@Stumpsurfer) June 15, 2025

Then in a separate post, a different X user wrote, “Is Caitlin Clark really dating Barron Trump!? Their kids will be 7 foot 6 real estate moguls that play basketball. WNBA.”

But that is unlikely, because Indiana Fever star has been dating her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey since April 2023. Like Clark, he shares a love for basketball and is currently part of the men’s basketball coaching staff at Butler University.

Another unverified rumor that gained traction came from a TikTok user named Maddie, who claimed Barron was her first boyfriend.

In 2020, she shared a video of her mouthing the words to a song called “Hatchback” by Cochise. On the video Maddie, wrote, “For those asking…I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!”

Then she provided picture proof of Barron and his class photographed with Donald and Melania in the Oval Office. She then pointed out two young kids that appeared to be her and Barron.

Maddie shared another zoomed-in photo that looked like a typical class picture. In it, she wore a pink and white striped shirt, standing next to a young Barron in a blue shirt with red writing that read, “The Best.” Both smiled directly at the camera for the image Maddie captioned, “Sorry gals he’s mine,” adding a wedding ring emoji after the text.

The video doesn’t exactly prove the two were dating and it’s not clear what year the photos was taken, but due to how young the children looked it would have been during Donald’s first term as president, when Barron became a White House resident as a 10-year-old.

None of these romance rumors have been confirmed by Barron Trump himself, but his father hinted at some details during a 2024 appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s “PBD Podcast.”

The 79-year-old said, “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet,” and then added, “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”