‘Why Jaden … Are You Okay?’: Video of Jaden Smith’s Bizzare Behavior on Street Corner Has Fans Concerned After His Dad’s Parenting Confession

A viral clip on the Internet of Jaden Smith, 26, has fans more concerned than they already were about his actions over the past few weeks.

Back in June, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son was seen in Paris with a male friend while on a smoking break in the wee hours of the morning. The two appeared to be listening to music while sitting on a bench at an unknown location.

But now another video has since raised more red flags, showing the “ICON” rapper spinning in circles while wearing a red hoodie, matching shorts and shoes of the same color. At one point, he grabbed his head and twisted side to side while bent over.

“What’s going on with Jaden Smith,” wrote one observer on X after viewing the video.

Another said, “His behavior has been bizarre for a while now!” while a third noted, “Why Jaden? Are you ok? I’m concerned for him.”

Both video clips arrive weeks after Jaden’s dad criticized his and Jada’s parenting style.

During an interview on U.K.’s “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” radio show, Will confessed, “We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it.” He added that they had one main rule for Jaden and his sister Willow Smith, 24: “If you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble.”

“It’s a mistake,” Will continued. “It’s terrible … They do whatever they want and they just come tell you. It’s awful. Don’t try it. You want your kids to lie. You definitely — you don’t want to know some of the stuff your kids are thinking and doing.”

Still many blamed Jaden’s parents for his behavior, writing, “This is behavior of a child who needs love and direction from his mother and father.”

A more sympathetic person said, “Hope he’s okay. Public moments like this should spark care not ridicule or judgment.”

But many ran to Jaden’s defense, demanding that people stop being so critical of “The Pursuit of Happyness” actor. “No, he’s probably got his earphones on. I do the same so what if listening to songs with earphones on. If it makes him happy you let him be,” said one person.

Jaden and Willow’s parents have been married for 28 years but their separation appears to have rocked the entire family. In 2015, Jada began an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina, which she and Will openly discussed on her show “Red Table Talk” in 2020.

Fast forward to 2023, during the promotional tour of her memoir “Worthy,” was the first time Jada disclosed their six-year separation to the public.

“I’ll never leave his side,” Jada said during an interview on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” in October 2023. “I just want to love Will as he is. I don’t want to put him in any boxes and I don’t want to be put in a box. And let me tell you it’s been beautiful.”

When asked about their “beautiful connection and if they lived together, Jada told the hosts, “Not right now but we will.”

In 2024, Jada supported her husband’s return alongside Martin Lawrence in the fourth “Bad Boys” film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” It was a family affair at the California premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre, where Will’s mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, and his first son, Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, also attended.

Jada has rarely been seen with Smith since then.

In March 2025, the couple with a combined net worth of $400 million, sold their home located in Jada’s hometown in Baltimore, priced around $800,000. They have also listed their Woodland Hills, California, home on the market for $2 million. The Smiths bought the residence in 2010 for a reported $910,000.

Meanwhile, Will is on his music comeback after releasing his album “Based On A True Story.” In June, he kicked off his overseas tour and while some have been calling it a “midlife crisis,” longtime fans of the Grammy-winning rapper have enjoyed his nostalgic performances and song references.

As for Jada, she has completely silent on social media and hasn’t made one Instagram post since February.

