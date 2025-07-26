‘He Was ‘Raised’ Without Parents’: Jaden Smith’s New Antics Spark Criticism as Will and Jada Face Heat Over Their Parenting

Jaden Smith is reportedly raising concerns just weeks after his troubling late-night activity in Paris.
The actor-turned-rapper has been facing harsh criticism since his father, Will Smith admitted to his and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “terrible” parenting approach in mid June. A week later, Jaden was photographed in Paris smoking in public after leaving two parties.
And now his behavior is starting to be a concern for many, who are even blaming his famous parents as part of his problem.
According to a July 24 report, an insider told Radar Online, “It’s not a good look,” raising concern about if Jaden had been caught smoking in public by local police and charged with a criminal offense.
“Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home,” said the insider. “And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he’s probably avoiding them altogether.”
“The Pursuit of Happyness” star has often been described as a “sweet kid” who looked like a combination of both his parents. But now that narrative is not as prominent due to his behavior.
“He’s misunderstood. He’s been spoiled his whole life, so he’s used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous,” another unconfirmed source told the outlet. “Jaden’s been completely let off the leash. He’s making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he’s making it look foolish.”
Fans seemed shocked by the latest report on Jaden, and they weighed in on the cause of his actions in Newsbreak’s comment section.
“Got to blame the parents,” said one person bluntly. During an interview with Hoda Kotb for the “Today” show, Jada shared that there was one major reason why she couldn’t file for a legal divorce. She said, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.” When they got married, Will already had a son, Trey Smith, 31, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. They blended their families after Jada welcomed Jaden, 27, and then her daughter, Willow Smith, 24. When it comes to their parenting, it seems Will and Jada Smith are aware they didn’t get everything right with their children. Just last month, during an interview on “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden,” Will admitted that he and Jada practiced radical honesty while raising their kids —a method he now questions. “We made a deal from like really young with our kids,” he said. “The deal was if you tell the truth, you won’t get in trouble. The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth.” Calling the decision a “mistake,” Will added, “They do whatever they want and they just come tell you. It’s awful. Don’t try it.”
