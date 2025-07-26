‘He Was ‘Raised’ Without Parents’: Jaden Smith’s New Antics Spark Criticism as Will and Jada Face Heat Over Their Parenting

Jaden Smith is reportedly raising concerns just weeks after his troubling late-night activity in Paris.

The actor-turned-rapper has been facing harsh criticism since his father, Will Smith admitted to his and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “terrible” parenting approach in mid June. A week later, Jaden was photographed in Paris smoking in public after leaving two parties.

And now his behavior is starting to be a concern for many, who are even blaming his famous parents as part of his problem.

Jaden Smith fans blame his parents for his recent late night behavior in Paris. (Photo: @c.syresmith/Instagram)

According to a July 24 report, an insider told Radar Online, “It’s not a good look,” raising concern about if Jaden had been caught smoking in public by local police and charged with a criminal offense.

“Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home,” said the insider. “And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he’s probably avoiding them altogether.”

“The Pursuit of Happyness” star has often been described as a “sweet kid” who looked like a combination of both his parents. But now that narrative is not as prominent due to his behavior.

“He’s misunderstood. He’s been spoiled his whole life, so he’s used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous,” another unconfirmed source told the outlet. “Jaden’s been completely let off the leash. He’s making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he’s making it look foolish.”

