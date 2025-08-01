‘Both Imbeciles!’: Karoline Leavitt Demands Trump Get Nobel Peace Prize for Rwanda-Congo Deal — Even Though He Admitted He Didn’t Know Where One of Those Countries Was

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a bizarre demand at the White House press briefing Thursday. Speaking from the podium and with a straight face, she called for the Nobel Committee to hand over a peace prize to President Donald Trump.

Leavitt insisted Trump deserved one for settling six global conflicts and brokering peace deals and agreements in his first months in office.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt said.

“This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she continued.

But the wars Trump promised to end are still raging. Russia is still bombing Ukraine. Palestinians are starving in Gaza, and there’s no ceasefire on the horizon between Israel and Hamas.

And as for the conflict between Rwanda and Congo, Trump said he didn’t know what the Congo was when officials from the two nations came to Washington in late June to sign a peace agreement.

“People that were in jail for horrible — you know, they release jails from all over the world and release them. Not just South America. The Congo in Africa. Many, many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo,” Trump from the White House in a clip journalist Aaron Rupar posted.

“She said ‘noble’ because they’re both imbeciles,” political commentator Keith Olbermann said on X.

“I’m thinking more for economics – he’s done a cracking job on the flip flop tariff ‘policy’ – signed gazillions of trade deals worth quintillions of $s and knows more about economics than the Fed or every/any economist on the f%$cking planet…,” this X user wrote.

This isn’t the first time Leavitt has demanded a Peace Prize for Trump.

“Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize. He’s achieved more than those who’ve won before,” Leavitt said in a post on X in early July.

Trump has long craved a Nobel Peace Prize after former President Barack Obama won the coveted award in 2010.