‘OMG … This Is Too Much’: Trump Lets a Woman’s Adoration Spiral as She Goes Too Far Then Fans Zoom In on One Detail That Shows He’s Truly Over It

Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser may have pushed her praise of the president into uncharted territory, raising eyebrows even among fellow Christians.

At the White House Easter Lunch on April 1, Paula White-Cain joined other pastors at the podium to lead the room in prayer. But as she spoke, the president appeared to retreat into his own world, leaving some wondering whether he was fully paying attention—or something else entirely.

President Donald Trump seemed to have low energy even as pastor Paula White-Cain compared him to the Christian savior. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

‘From MAGA Wallets…to Her Closet’: Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White Accused of Using Donations to Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle After Fans Zoom In

The president then stepped back to allow White to approach the microphone while he sat back and counted sheep, or so some think.

White-Cain, dressed in a pink gown, walked to the podium that was adorned by a large gold eagle before engaging in lighthearted banter with Trump about her outfit for the occasion. The tone took a turn when she decided to deify the polarizing MAGA chief on camera.

“I just want to share this thought and pray over President Trump. Jesus taught us so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership. Great transformation requires great sacrifice,” White-Cain stated.

She then tried to make an even more direct parallel between the former reality show star-turned-felon and the central figure of Christianity.

“Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused,” White-Cain passionately told Trump, who stood behind her with a sullen, seemingly disinterested expression on his face and appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.

White-Cain then compared Trump facing legal battles and assassination attempts to the story of Jesus Christ’s persecution by saying, “It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you. God always had a plan.”

Paula White compares Trump to Jesus during event with faith leaders: "You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. Because of His resurrection, you rose up." pic.twitter.com/Ddc8hflU34 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2026

Her remarks ignited a firestorm, as critics of Trump’s administration took serious issue with the over-the-top idolization of the president and blatant mixing of church and state.

It seems even Trump staffers recognized the various controversial soundbites from the Easter Lunch were not a good look for their boss as the nation heads into the holiday weekend. According to reports, video of the event was deleted from the White House’s website and YouTube channel.

The attempt to wipe the footage from official platforms did not prevent clips of White-Cain’s Jesus-focused exchange with Trump, and his sleepy appearance, from spreading across social media.

“As the toddler sleeps during prayer,” an Instagram user wrote, with another proclaiming, “Complete madness,” after noticing Trump. He looked completely drained, similarly to his showing at a press conference in January held at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where the Queens-bred billionaire was accused of falling asleep while standing up.

As Trump came across as wanting to take a nap on Wednesday, another Instagram user expressed feeling night terrors from the clip, writing, “Omg……. this is too much.”

Another individual zeroed in on Trump’s adviser by asking, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? This is a slap in the face of every Jesus follower.

“When you’re trying to act like the new Messiah, God’s messenger, but you have low energy and a golden eagle from Temu,” posted one person on X.

‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.’ — Trump’s faith adviser and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ character come to life Paula White is now an official White House employee pic.twitter.com/hjCOfnpjHD — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 4, 2019

The online vitriol directed at White-Cain continued when one person on X wrote, “Quickest way to tell someone is either a con artist or easily duped… They put Christianity and Trump in the same sentence. The two are completely incompatible.”

Complaints that White-Cain is a far-right, religious zealot have followed the Mississippi-born immigration hardliner for years. An old recording of the T. D. Jakes protégé claiming to have the authority to declare the White House “holy ground” resurfaced in September 2025, sparking concern about her role in the Trump administration.

Additionally, White-Cain was seen on video telling viewers of a livestreamed book signing, “To say ‘no’ to Trump would be saying ‘no’ to God. And I won’t do that.” Her preaching has also incorporated a declaration for “spiritual war” and an insistence that liberals are part of a “demonic network.”