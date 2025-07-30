‘Game the System and Get Away with It’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Dodges Creditors Over Demands to Repay More Than $300,000 In Debts Over Her Failed Congressional Bid

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is dodging creditors as her failed 2022 congressional campaign comes back to haunt her.

Leavitt’s congressional campaign committee hasn’t repaid a penny of the $326,370.50 it owes to creditors and donors, according to a new disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Her committee did not take in any money this spring and hasn’t made any payments on the huge debt, a majority of which was raised through illegal campaign contributions that surpassed federal limits, according to the website OpenSecrets.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt talked about President Donald Trump attending this week’s NATO meetings in Brussels, the U.S. bombing of Iran and other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The MAGA Republican ran for office at 23 in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, just a few years after graduating from college, but lost that election amid a crowded field of more veteran politicians.

Her campaign reported last month that it didn’t have any money and had spent the funds a long time ago.

Some of those owed a refund include New Hampshire Gov. Craig Benson and late New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Robert Clegg Jr. Her committee also owes thousands of dollars to a number of companies that worked for her during her election bid, including the polling firm Remington Research Group, consultant Axiom Strategies and the fundraising company Fundraising Inc.

Some donors did receive a repayment before the money ran out, among them Leavitt’s parents, NOTUS.org reported in April.

The FEC is auditing Leavitt’s campaign, which amended all of its 17 earlier campaign finance reports to explain the illegal financial discrepancies, NOTUS previously reported.

For her part, Leavitt says she doesn’t owe anyone any money, a source close to her told Open Secrets. They said she’s “working with the FEC through the audit, and that process is ongoing, hence the outstanding ‘debt.’”

“Cases like this send a clear message: If you break campaign finance laws, nothing will happen to you,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller told OpenSecrets. “It’s open season for corrupt leaders who want to game the system and get away with it.”

Social media had a field day. “Trump will pardon her if she’s thrown in jail,” an X user jeered.

“I thought her ‘sugar daddy husband’ was Rich,” another posted.

X user Josh said, “Trump made it acceptable to stiff your creditors so she fit right in lol.”

Leavitt’s debt problem also made social media waves in April as the Trump administration cracked down on student loan borrowers and repayment options.

Here’s a social media post that puts the situation in perspective. “KKKaroline Leavitt threatening people over unpaid student loans when she allegedly owes nearly $325,000 in unpaid debts.”

“Leavitt’s hypocrisy is glaring, owes $325k in campaign debts but pushes student loan crackdowns. Pay your own bills first, Karoline, before going after struggling borrowers. What a sham,” X user Richard Angwin wrote.

Of course, plenty of MAGA voters defended her.

“She actually doesn’t make any decisions. And hopefully she is paying back what she owes just like I’m doing with my student loan. Saying that others should pay theirs back while I’m also paying mine back is not being hypocritical,” this X user insisted.

“Show us where she was asking others to pay for her debt,” another X user said in Leavitt’s defense.