‘Wasn’t T.D. Jakes Supposed to be Doing This?: Tyler Perry Charges Ahead on Entertainment District While T.D. Jakes’ Affordable Housing Vision Stalls

Tyler Perry is ready to move into the next phase of revitalizing Atlanta’s East Point suburb with his very own entertainment district. The area is already home to his 330-acre studio, located on a portion of what was once the Army’s Fort McPherson base.

The filmmaker purchased an additional 37.5 acres adjacent to his state-of-the-art Tyler Perry Studios in 2022 for $85 million. The proposed mixed-use plans include the development of a park, retail spaces, a theater, parking, and office spaces.

Tyler Perry, T.D. Jakes (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

In mid-July, Urbanize Atlanta discovered the playwright’s team submitted paperwork requesting the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) review the 1.3 million square foot development plans. According to the outlet, the filing is a maneuver to move the project forward with the least amount of resistance.

Months earlier, in April, it was revealed that the project stalled when fellow investor Bishop T.D. Jakes’ real estate enterprise filed a letter to notify the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority that further negotiations among partners were needed.

The faith leader purchased 94.5 acres of the land with the intent to provide workforce development and to build affordable apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes, in a seperate deal.

“Our mission remains clear: to build a thriving, equitable Fort McPherson and deliver what is truly needed where it’s needed most,” read, in part, the letter that was submitted four months after Jakes’ proposal to the DRI.

Perry’s revitalization effort has a projected completion date of January 2028. It requires the demolition of nine existing buildings. If both the mogul’s and mega-church leader’s visions come to fruition, Southwest Atlanta would become a major entertainment district much like the current Hollywood of the South hub Town at Trilith in Fayetteville.

The “Madea’ actor has not released a public statement regarding his entertainment district.

But fans online have mixed feelings about his expansion plan. One said, “He has made this promise multiple times in recent years and so far has not delivered. I expect this to be more of the same.”

A second person said, “A friend who works on his sets told me he told the crew to start looking for an exit because AI is coming for their jobs, so I’m skeptical on this.”

He’s doing too much, we all know what happens when ‘you’ aquire too much.”

A third said, “His content will still be the same stereotypical mess, so what’s to use?

Instead of addressing the speculation, Perry continues to draw in his followers with his latest update on the “Why Did I Get Married?” film series. Fans have often begged the filmmaker to create a third film to follow “Why Did I Get Married Too?”

On July 30, he posted, “I’m just gonna sit this right here!” With a photo of the table draft of “Why Did I Get Married Again?” the rumored third installment.

A fan excitedly remarked, “YESSS! BRING IT ON… BRING THE ORIGINAL CAST BACK TOO!” A person commented, “PUT IT OUT IN THEATRES SO WE CAN ALL LAUGH TOGETHER.” The original cast of stars includes Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Malik Yoba, and Lamman Rucker. The sequel, “Why Did I Get Married Too?” was released in 2010.