‘Shouldn’t She Lose Her Job Immediately?’: DHS Head Kristi Noem Accused an Undocumented Migrant of Threatening to Assassinate Trump, But Then It All Fell Apart

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, very publicly accused an undocumented immigrant of making a threat to assassinate President Donald Trump in a letter sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But it turns out investigators believe the father of three is innocent and may have been set up.

Noem announced the threatening letter and arrest of 54-year-old Ramon Morales Reyes by immigration agents on social media last month, sparking a flood of media attention and headline-grabbing stories.

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” Noem said in a post on X that included the letter and a picture of Reyes. She also approved a press release that detailed the case.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The letter said in part, “We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans” and “I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in the head.”

Then, investigators took a closer look and now believe Reyes did not write it and was actually framed before he was set to testify in a criminal case in which he was the victim of a brutal robbery and assault in September of 2023, according to The Associated Press.

Officials used a handwriting sample to clear Reyes, but Homeland Security officials still sent out the press release claiming Reyes was responsible for writing the threatening letter. Law enforcement has also speculated that the person who framed Reyes hoped he would be deported before he could testify, CNN reported.

The story has sparked a firestorm of outrage on social media, with users demanding Trump fire Noem.

“Disgusting. Kristi Noem framed an innocent migrant to boost Trump and pander to the base. Lied about a death threat. Cited a planted letter. This isn’t politics — it’s fascism in heels. Fire her. Now,” a user posted on X.

“Investigators say he was set up – and that the letter she cited was PLANTED. Shouldn’t she should lose her job immediately?” another user posted.

And still another X post said, “Incompetence + stupidity + official power = very dangerous. Kristi Noem apparently fell for an obvious fake letter with sentences like ‘We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans.’”

Oh look! He was set up, as we suspected. Could not have been more obvious from the absurd letter.



Will @MarshaBlackburn issue a retraction?

🤔 https://t.co/l7j9t1g3Im pic.twitter.com/ZCQz3aorAS — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 30, 2025

Reyes, meanwhile, is still in jail in Wisconsin but has not been charged in the case.

Here’s what a DHS official told CNN: “The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody.”

Morales lived in Milwaukee with his wife and three children where he worked as a dishwasher and had recently applied for a U Visa, according to the AP. The visa is for people in the U.S. illegally who are victims of serious crimes.