‘Lord Take Care of Him’: Fans Do a Double Take as Deion Sanders Appears Shockingly Thin in New Video Amid Mystery Health Concerns

Weeks after Deion Sanders revealed he was facing a serious health challenge, the charismatic Colorado Buffaloes coach emerged from his self-imposed exile with an appearance that immediately sent shockwaves through the football community.

The Hall of Fame legend surfaced in two fishing videos on social media that were meant to reassure fans but instead sparked fresh waves of concern about his dramatically altered physical appearance.

Deion Sanders’ dramatically slimmed-down appearance in a recent fishing video has sparked fresh concern among fans amid his ongoing health battle.(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Coach Prime” made his reappearance on Friday, June 20, in an Instagram video filmed by his eldest son Deion Jr. at his Texas estate.

The footage marked one of his first on-camera moments since stepping away from the spotlight to focus on his recovery, showing him enjoying what should have been a peaceful morning on the lake with Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.

Despite appearing in good spirits during the fishing excursion, fans immediately zeroed in on Sanders’ shocking physical transformation.

“He looks like he lost a lot of weight,” one concerned follower wrote in the comments section, echoing the sentiments of many who noticed the coach’s gaunt appearance.

The observation sparked an immediate outpouring of worry from the Colorado faithful and football fans nationwide.

The video, intended to show Sanders in recovery and spending quality time with his former player, instead amplified concerns about the severity of his health situation.

Sanders has been candid about experiencing significant weight loss during his health struggle, admitting in late May that he had dropped 14 pounds.

During a rare podcast appearance on “Say What Needs to Be Said” with Asante Samuel, he acknowledged his extended absence from the spotlight, saying he had done “no media” and hadn’t “been in front of nobody for a minute.”

The admission provided his first public comments since the 2025 NFL draft and offered a glimpse into what he described as a rough period.

The concerning comments continued to flood the video’s comment section as fans expressed their fears.

“Deion look sick Lord take care of him,” another follower wrote, while others focused on the meaningful reunion between Sanders and the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Hunter, who broke away from his new bride to hang with his “sports dad.”

“Love that Trav came to lay eyes on Pops….that bond is special and it’s real,” someone observed, highlighting the genuine affection between the two men who shared transformative moments at both Jackson State and Colorado.

This isn’t Sanders’ first encounter with serious health challenges.

In 2021, he endured a harrowing medical experience that resulted in two toes being amputated due to blood clots from a previous surgery, according to Sports Illustrated.

He spent 23 days in the hospital, most in the ICU, losing 40 pounds during his stay.

Travis Hunter visited Deion Sanders to fish together 🔥🤩



(📸: deionsanders on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/NoSZWufC6h — CollegeSportsSK (@CollegeSportsSK) June 20, 2025

The situation became so dire that physicians considered amputating his leg below the knee. The following year, he underwent another procedure to treat persistent blood clots in his legs, orthopedic and vascular surgeons to collaborate on draining clots from his upper thigh and groin, The New York Times reports.

According to Essentially Sports, the current health issue has forced Sanders to step away from Colorado’s summer football operations, missing the university’s annual youth football camps and postponing a speaking engagement at the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research annual symposium.

His absence has left the Buffaloes operating without their celebrity coach as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Georgia Tech scheduled to visit Boulder for the August 29 opener.

Deion Jr. has been serving as the family’s liaison with the public, providing updates while respecting his father’s privacy.

In the fishing video, he noted the progress being made, saying it was “a beautiful thing” to see “Coach Prime back active, moving around,” though he clarified it represented progress rather than a full return to normalcy.

The outpouring of support from fans has been overwhelming, with messages of encouragement flooding social media.

“Get well coach. We definitely rooting for ya to get better,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Protect Coach Prime at all cost… WE LOVE YOU PrimeTime, God’s good grace has you covered in the name of Jesus…Amen, Amen, Amen.”

Sanders is scheduled to attend Big 12 Conference Media Days on July 9 in Frisco, Texas, which could mark his gradual return to public duties, the D1 school notes.