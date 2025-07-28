‘Did Oprah Get the Kris Jenner Face-Lift Too?’: Oprah Winfrey’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Raises Eyebrows After Fans Zoom In

Oprah Winfrey is doing something right other than shedding extra pounds, because fans are taking notice of her better-than-ever appearance.

The billionaire mogul looked so refreshed and youthful when she attended the final concert of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” that some people are now questioning if a doctor may be to thank for her megawatt glow and snatched face.

Oprah Winfrey fans say she looks younger than before in new photos. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As one Instagram user put it, “She’s aging in RICH” and everyone wants in on her secret. Winfrey, 71, attended the show with best pal Gayle King, her goddaughter Kirby Bumpus, and celebrity peers such as Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble.

The former queen of daytime television wore an appropriately themed light denim pants outfit, complete with a silver button and embroidered matching jacket. Winfrey’s hair was styled in long, flowy waves, and, at times, she posed for high-flash photographs with a pair of brown sunshades on.

Oprah Winfrey looks better than ever, sparking speculation her 71-year-old beauty is reversing with the help of a facelift. (Photos: Oprah/Instagram.)

The entire look earned her high praise from followers, who said she had “found the fountain of youth apparently.” Many wrote comments like, “Y’all look like a group of 20 year olds!!” Aw well as, “Why Ms Oprah look so young?! Keep enjoying life ladies!!”

However, with so many eyes assessing the OWN founder’s jaw-dropping presence, the comments detoured into the realm of assumptions. For starters, one individual theorized this about Winfrey’s seemingly wrinkle-free face and taut neck: “She probably just got a little tightening after all of that weight loss.”

Someone else sarcastically quipped, “Is Oprah in the room with us?”

Countless others alluded to Winfrey’s friend, 69-year-old Jenner, who recently touched-up face. Over the past few months, many have praised Jenner’s facial transformation, though some assume the momager had allegedly undergone several cosmetic procedures to remain looking youthful alongside her five daughters.

“Did Oprah get the Kris Jenner face-lift too? She looks extra young now too,” said a fifth person.

But in her defense, a fan argued, “Oprah been looking good. The hair, the skin, the shape have all been for a very long time now.”

“The Color Purple” Oscar nominee has been steadily dropping pounds since 2023, when she admitted to using a weight loss drug. She had not ’fessed up to seeking cosmetic procedures to reverse the hands of time.

Winfrey, King, and Jenner have slowly become the “it girls” this summer after being spotted on a yacht in Italy following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. Fans and critics alike are convinced that the trio is the hottest friends group in Hollywood for those 65 and older.