‘He Knows She Likes Older Dudes’: Critics Accuse Karoline Leavitt of Getting Too Close with Donald Trump After Being Spotted with Him on the Golf Course

Is there something going on between the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump? That’s what some of the public are insinuating after she was spotted with the president for a relaxing day of golf during their trip in Scotland. During their time overseas Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He is also opening his third golf course in Scotland.

Karoline Leavitt’s appearance with Donald Trump on the golf course has fans thinking there is an affair going on. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Leavitt has been battling with the press for the last several days over pressing questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump was informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi in May about his name — among other unnamed high profile celebrities — appearing in the late sex offender’s files “multiple times.”

Trump and the White House have constantly attempted to deflect and divert from the conversation, but he got a break from it on Saturday, July 26, when he went out on the golf course for a day of fun at his Turnberry resort. But some people are skeptical about Leavitt spending time with him as he enjoys one of his hobbies.

He was photographed wearing a long sleeved black pullover top, a white USA hat and a white glove on his left hand. Leavitt wore on a green collared top and a white jacket and was seen riding in one of the golf carts. She wasn’t the only individual present with Trump. Outside of his Secret Service, his son Eric Trump was in attendance, as was US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Warren Stephens, who came along with his son.

According to the BBC, there was an entourage of 15 other golf carts on the course, as well as photographers capturing him during playing golf. While Leavitt wasn’t exactly alone with Trump on the field, some fans thought it was still suspicious that she was there.

One person commenting on the Daily Mail said, “We all know Trump is grabbing that. She’ll do anything for the money.”

A second wrote, “She is close to crawling into Trump’s underwear.”

Other said, “He knows she likes older dudes.”

Someone else wrote,“She does like men who wear diapers.”

A third wrote, “She does like old men. Her husband was 32 when she was born.”

Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer she tied the knot with this past January. The two share one son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, who just celebrated his first birthday earlier this month. Leavitt is targeted about many things by the public but what has constantly been brought up is the age gap between her and Riccio. He’s 60 years old, while Leavitt is 27, the youngest the White House press secretary in history.

She opened up about her husband and their age difference back in February on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

She said, “I met my husband during my congressional campaign. A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband and I was speaking. We met, we were acquainted as friends and then we fell in love.”

Kelly questioned if there were any doubts about the relationship because of his age.

Leavitt responded, “Yes of course. It’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He’s my best friend. He’s my rock.”