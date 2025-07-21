Unlike Coldplay’s Couple … ‘She Wasn’t Hiding’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calm Concert Pic with August Alsina Resurfaces and Fans Say Her Body Language Says It All

In the midst of chatter about the viral moment a CEO got caught having an affair with his HR chief at a Coldplay concert, an old image of Jada Pinkett Smith and her former lover at a concert has resurfaced.

An Instagram page reshared a photo of Pinkett Smith standing next to her ex-beau, August Alsina, at the Wireless Festival in London as the two supported Pinkett Smith’s two kids, Jaden and Willow. Alsina was a friend of Jaden’s.

The photos from the event were taken on July 5, 2015, but Will Smith — Pinkett Smith’s husband and the father of her two children — was noticeably absent.”

Photo of Jada Pinkett Smith at a concert with August Alsina in 2015 resurfaces amid Coldplay affair. (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; @augustalsina/Instagram)

In the one image, Pinkett-Smith stood in front of a barred gate, smirking at the photographer who took the picture. Alsina appears to have been looking in the direction of the camera as well but it’s hard to tell as the R&B singer was wearing shades at the time.

The two weren’t touching or showing any signs of affection toward each other, unlike the Coldplay couple.

The person who posted the photo wrote, “Social users call #jadapinkettsmith a Professional after old footage spots her & #augustalsina at a concert and she didn’t flinch when the camera spotted her!”

Someone else said, “Why would she flinch? Everyone thought he was [a] friend of the family until he told the world otherwise.”

Another person wrote, “It wasn’t a secret she wasn’t hiding lol.”

According to Billboard, that event was the first time Pinkett Smith and Alsina had met. Later in 2020, Alsina revealed in a conversation with journalist Angela Yee that he was in a relationship with Pinkett Smith for several years, despite her still being married to the “Bad Boys” actor.

Days later, Pinkett Smith took to her own platform, “The Red Table Talk, with her husband and explained what she called an “entanglement” with Alsina after he asked her for help with his mental health. She also clarified that she and Smith were separated at the time, but not legally.

Jada confirms she had a relationship with August Alsina on the red table talk with Will Smith pic.twitter.com/gJQSuumymv — 👑 (@VllIRGO) July 10, 2020

It seems by the time both Alsina and Pinkett Smith began talking about what happened, their relationship had already ended.

As for the Coldplay incident, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught red handed at the July 16 concert with his company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot. During what was supposed to be a fun kiss cam moment, things quickly went left after Byron was caught holding Cabot from behind in the stands.

Once he realized they were on camera for the entire stadium to see, Cabot hid her face and turned her back while Byron ducked completely out of the camera’s view. Unfortunately for them, several concertgoers recorded the moment that ended up going viral on social media.

Both Byron and Cabot are married and have children with other people. Bryon’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron dropped her last name on Facebook after the moment before deleting her page entirely. According to The Post, Cabot’s husband is allegedly Andrew Cabot, a Privateer Rum owner.

After the concert several fake statement hit the internet and an investigation was launched. But on July 19, Byron made the decision to resign from the tech company.