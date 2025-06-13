‘G.I. Jada Ain’t Gonna Like This’: Will Smith Parties with ‘Pretty’ Girls In New Video, Fans Believe He’s ‘Overcompensating’ Amid Jada Separation

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Will Smith, 56, is back with a new music video that has fans focusing on his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Grammy Award winner released the official visuals for his “Pretty Girls” singles on June 13 after dropping a snippet on social media the day before.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith continue to remain in their self-described “bad marriage for life.” (Photos by Isa Foltin/WireImage) (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In the preview posted to his Instagram account, a miniature Will is seen checking out a group of giant multicultural women as he sings, “I love pretty girls.”

The fact that Will is still married to Jada did not go unnoticed by fans in his comment section, despite the couple admitting to living separately.

“G.I. Jada ain’t gonna like this song, is she?” one Instagram commenter joked. Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made fun of Jada’s shaved head by comparing her to the bald main character in the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.”

The state of the Smiths’ untraditional relationship was a talking point, too. For instance, a poster asked, “Am I the only one who gets the feeling that Will Smith is now single. I mean really really single?”

A third said, “Overcompensating much?…”

A second person on Instagram wondered, “He’s too old to be singing about girls, thoughts?” In contrast, another user pointed out, “I appreciate the age-appropriate classy women he chose instead of half-naked girls Willow’s age.”

Jada and Will are the parents of 24-year-old singer/actress Willow Smith and 26-year-old rapper/actor Jaden Smith. Will also has a 32-year-old son named Willard “Trey” Smith III with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Being a family man with three adult children also led to disapproving reactions directed at Will. One critic expressed, “This is odd for a 56-year-old, not gonna lie].”

One commenter wrote, “Mid-life crisis in full effect.” However, a supporter saluted Will’s vision for the track by writing, “Definitely gonna be used for modeling shows. This song is smart.”

Will initially married Zampino in 1992, the same year their son Trey was born. They divorced in 1995. Will wed Jada in 1997 after meeting her on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1994.

In 2020, Jada admitted to having an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. The “Girls Trip” actress sat down with Will for an episode of her now-canceled Facebook Watch show.

So Jada refers to her relationship with August as an “entanglement” 🤣🤣🤣 #redtabletalk #JadaPinkett pic.twitter.com/sThaMvxpr4 — Trish Freeman (@trishfreeman24) July 10, 2020

That highly publicized “Red Table Talk” conversation featured Will and Jada admitting they were separated at the time of Jada’s extramarital “entanglement.” The Hollywood veterans also approvingly called their unconventional union a “bad marriage for life.”

Then in 2023, Jada shocked her followers by disclosing she and Will had been living separate lives since 2016. The Daytime Emmy Award recipient made the revelation while promoting her “Worthy” memoir.

Even though the romance in their relationship seemed to be dwindling, Will joined Jada for the “Worthy’ promotional run. The “Ali” movie co-stars attended an event together at a Baltimore public library in October 2023.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” Will told the audience in Jada’s hometown, per The Associated Press.

The Philadelphia-bred recording artist reportedly referred to their marriage as “brutiful,” a combination of brutal and beautiful. He also called their matrimony a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

Jada made clear that she had no plans to legally part ways with her husband. When asked about possibly getting divorced during a 2023 interview with “Today,” she said, “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together… back to a life partnership.”

In a live interview this morning with @hodakotb on the heels of their very personal interview, @jadapsmith speaks on Will Smith’s reaction to her memoir, “Worthy,” and says they are working to reconcile. “We are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us." pic.twitter.com/Xo7m5UPt3o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 16, 2023

Will Smith’s “Pretty Girls” joins a solo discography that contains hit records such as “Men in Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It,” and “Miami.” He also made the Billboard singles charts as one-half of the hip-hop duo known as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

In 2025, Will returned with his fifth studio LP titled “Based on a True Story.” The comeback project was met with mixed reactions, signified by receiving a 40/100 rating on Metacritic. However, the album failed to chart on the Billboard 200 album chart.

However, the Academy Award-winning actor scored a hit at the box office in 2024 with “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The buddy cop action flick, which co-starred fellow 1990s-era comedy icon Martin Lawrence, grossed $404 million worldwide.