‘Happy You Had Such a Great Night’: Chrissy Tiegen’s Girls Night Out with ’90s Boy Band Backstreet Boys Takes a Turn After Fans Zoom In on Her Missing Wedding Ring

Chrissy Teigen found herself reliving her Utah pre-teen days when she attended the Backstreet Boys’ history-making residency at Sphere Las Vegas without her husband.

The model and television personality, who’s married to EGOT winner John Legend, found herself reliving the magic of the ’90s and MTV’s TRL crushes as the multi-platinum boy band delivered their “Into the Millennium” tour to the cutting-edge venue.

What should have been a simple girls night out celebrating ’90s nostalgia quickly turned into social media detective work when fans noticed an absent detail.

The mother of four documented a few euphoric moments of the evening, posting a carousel that captured pure joy alongside her crew, all dressed in matching white.

Teigen’s Instagram showed women in their element, screaming lyrics and dancing without inhibition to the soundtrack of their youth.

Her caption read like a love letter to both the band and simpler times. “I danced so hard, I screamed, I had breathless joy and laughter with friends. My heart was bursting with love for a group that so many of us connect back to a time when life was simpler. Young, fun, free, full of posters and crushes and landlines directly connected to TRL.”

The emotional tribute extended to the performers themselves as Teigen acknowledged the impact of their return.

“I hope every single one of you @backstreetboys were able to look out into that crowd and see how LOVED you are,” she wrote. “Thank you to your families for sharing you with us again. Thank you to everyone at sphere for being SO kind to us and letting a bunch of moms have the best night of our lives.”

Band member AJ McLean responded with genuine warmth, commenting, “Love you babe. So happy you got to see the show with your ladies.”

“So nice to see you smile like that. Happy you had such a great night in good company,” said one person in her comments.

But while the interaction was sweet, fans were focused on something else entirely. Sharp-eyed followers began examining the photos with forensic precision, and one observation sparked immediate chatter.

“Chrissy is not wearing her wedding ring,” someone pointed out, launching a thread of speculation and commentary. Instead of letting rumors spiral, Teigen jumped in with characteristic directness and humor, responding, “Truly forgot it!!!! lollll.”

Her quick clarification didn’t stop the playful banter that followed.

“Holding out for AJ!! We GET IT!!” one fan joked, while another chimed in, “I wouldn’t be wearing mine if I was rubbing shoulders with @backstreetboys either.”

Thankfully, reasonable voices prevailed, with one supporter writing, “We all know she is happily married, no need to make a fuss over nothing.”

This wasn’t Teigen’s first time making Backstreet Boys headlines. Back in 2018, according to Today, she became the unofficial spokesperson for confused fans everywhere when she took to Twitter to decode the perplexing lyrics of “I Want It That Way.”

Chrissy Teigen Actually Got Backstreet Boys To Tell Her What "It" Is In "I Want It That Way" pic.twitter.com/XLJNhFDs8O — So Mello Yello (@YoMelloYello) June 2, 2018

Her now-deleted tweet questioned the logic behind the narrator not wanting to hear someone say they want it that way while simultaneously wanting it that way himself.

The inquiry was so spot-on that the Backstreet Boys themselves felt compelled to provide an official explanation, clarifying that the song was about not wanting to hear wishes for relationship problems.

Despite her obvious Backstreet Army credentials, Teigen remains firmly planted in her role as Mrs. John Rogers Stephens and mother to their four children. Recently, though, that role has drawn its own scrutiny as social media users critique her parenting approach, particularly in the kitchen where the family bonds over cooking.

A July clip showed 9-year-old daughter Luna sitting on the kitchen counter with bare feet while handling garlic and oil, prompting Legend to comment off-camera about how wonderful everything would smell before noting it would take time for the scent to leave her hands. As the father and daughter seasoned fresh fish with oil and minced garlic, Luna displayed touching empathy for the animal, saying “I’m sorry, buddy” as they prepared the meal.

Fans could not get over the mom “forgetting” to remove her daughter’s feet from the cooking area.

Whether she’s remembering to wear her wedding ring or not while screaming for her childhood crushes, Teigen keeps sharing these real glimpses into celebrity family life, reminding everyone that even famous moms sometimes forget the small details while creating lasting memories.