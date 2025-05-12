‘Please Don’t Let What They Say About Divorce Be True’: Barack Obama’s Post About Michelle Raises Eyebrows After Her Blunt Talk About Their Marriage

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his wife with a sweet post on May 11, as mothers everywhere were honored in observation of Mother’s Day 2025.

Barack shared a black-and-white photo of everyone’s favorite former first lady, Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

He captioned his annual Mother’s Day post with “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! @MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you.”

Within hours, the post gained over 550,000 likes and thousands of comments from people around the world wishing Michelle a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy mother’s day to your beautiful wife. she was an amazing first lady as you were amazing president. have a wonderful day with your family sir, you all deserve it,” said one Instagram follower.

Another shared the same sentiments, “Gorgeous, beautiful with real class. We were fortunate to have this first lady at our president side and yes, she is our forever first lady.”

Along with the endless comments dubbing Michelle as the “forever first lady,” several told the Obamas they were “missed” and “needed to return” to the White House. A few comments also included references to recent headlines about the Obamas.

“Smart, beautiful and talented! Thrilled to see she’s living her best life away from the glare of the White House. Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best,” declared one person.

Michelle “living her best life” has had people in a frenzy lately. When she chose not to attend the funeral service of former President Jimmy Carter and also decided to forgo Donald Trump’s inauguration, it caused a stir, with many citing her disregard for political traditions as disrespectful.

Michelle later clarified her reasons for not attending the high-profile events on an episode of her and her brother Craig Robinson’s “In My Opinion” podcast. She stated her absences were connected to her “making the choice that was right for me. And it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was right.”

Barack’s Mother’s Day post also included comments about the recent divorce rumors about the two.

“Please don’t let what they say about divorce be true,” stated one commenter in a post translated from Spanish.

After Michelle began to “choose herself,” the rumor mill began to swirl with hints that there was trouble in paradise for the former presidential couple. Some outlets such as RadarOnline, even reported that their daughters were devasted by the couple preparing to separate their combined $70 million net worth and forcing their two children to pick sides.

These instances, coupled with Michelle not attending events, Barack’s solo appearances, and her string of interviews where she has opened up about the couple’s hard times while Barack was in office, made many think the two were hiding a split.

Despite the whispers, the Obamas have both denied any breakup via social media posts and in interviews. The two have openly admitted they are in the stage of rebuilding and repairing their marriage from the White House damage done while Barack was in office.

Michelle has also been candid about her feelings about the public’s input and thoughts on her marriage, especially regarding divorce “hearsay.”

On a May 1 episode of her podcast, she doubled down on dismissing the claims about their relationship. She asserted, “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it.”