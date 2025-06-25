‘Shoes on the Counter?’: Grossed-Out Fans Slam Chrissy Teigen After Noticing Child’s Shoes on Kitchen Counter While She Cooks

Chrissy Teigen is getting called out again by the hygiene police.

The mom of four and cooking author recently had two of her little ones in the kitchen to help her prepare dinner. Sharing their adorable bonding moment with the world, Teigen posted four videos and a photo on June 23 of them making orzo carbonara.

Each slide gave fans glimpses of the process of completing the dish, and the appearance from Teigen’s youngest children, Esti Maxi and Wren Alexander Stephens, made the moment even more adorable.

For some fans, that special moment was spoiled after they noticed what they called an unsanitary slip.

Chrissy Teigen receives backlash for letting kids cook with their shoes on the counter. (Photos: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

In one video, 2-year-old Esti and her younger brother Wren — who turned 2 himself on June 19 — are seen sitting on the counter while they whisk away at the eggs. Teigen adorably stops Esti from putting cheese in the eggs, which wasn’t supposed to be put into the dish until later.

Following the second slide, where Teigen stirs at the orzo pasta in the pan, the kids make a return in the third slide. This time Esti gets her heart’s desire: grated cheese.

In the video, Teigen asks, “Esti, do you love cheese?” Mid-chew, Esti cutely looks at her mother and mumbles “yes.” She later says “I want some more cheese,” prompting Teigen to laugh.

Although the videos left many fans’ hearts melting, others couldn’t overlook the sanitation issue. Some objected to the children sitting on the countertop, especially since Esti kept her shoes on near the food.

One person said, “Always butts and feet on the counter and cutting board.”

Another wrote, “I love these videos!! Great for kids to help out. How long before someone says something about shoes on the counter?”

Others overlooked the shoes and complimented Teigen’s parenting, writing, “So adorable, a family cooking affair! I love how you teach them so much so early too.”

Another commented, “Love that you’re raising a house full of kids cooking!”

Claims about the “Cravings” author’s unsanitary practices in her home are a recurring theme for her, one she usually shrugs off.

In November 2024, Teigen shared a two-slide post about her hearty rice porridge called jok moo. In one video her son Wren was enjoying a bowl of it, in the next, her eldest daughter Luna was helping her make it.

Again fans were in an uproar in the comments after seeing a then 8-year-old Luna sitting barefoot on the marble countertop while helping her mom coop up meatballs of ground pork to drop in the porridge. Many blamed Teigen for poor hygiene lessons, though some fans defended the model.

Though she has defended herself at times for backlash she’s gotten, Teigen turned the other cheek in both videos and chose not to address the critics.