‘Why Do You Look Like That?’: New Photo of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump Has Critics Claiming She Looks Half His Age

A new photo of Donald Trump next to his 27-year-old White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has social media doing a double take, with viewers claiming she looks much older than her actual age.

On July 3, Leavitt posted an image capturing herself standing next to the 79-year-old president during a recent campaign stop, sparking an avalanche of commentary — not about policy or politics, but about her appearances and the alleged resemblance between her and Trump.

A recent photo of Donald Trump and his 27-year-old press secretary Karoline Leavitt has social media users claiming that she looks much older than her actual age. (Photo: karolineleavitt/Instagram)

The photograph, posted on Leavitt’s Instagram page, shows the administration spokeswoman staring at her boss during a presser, but what caught many’s attention wasn’t her poise or professional demeanor.

Instead, social media users found themselves fixated on what many perceived as a jarring age discrepancy in her appearance and her actual age.

The reaction in her comment section was swift and unforgiving.

“Why, do you look like that?” one Instagram user wrote bluntly, while another added, “She looks 45 years old.”

The comments continued to pour in, with one particularly harsh critic writing, “You look so much like Trump in this picture. Yay for being orange and full of wrinkles KKKaroline.”

Another observer noted, “Dang … you look like you can be one of his daughters … like the eldest one,” drawing comparisons to Trump’s older children.

Trump already has five kids, with the youngest, Barron Trump, being 19 and the oldest, Donald Trump Jr., being 47 — 20 years older than Leavitt.

Even her fashion choices weren’t spared, with one commenter joking, “You dress like an old lady. Is that how the senior hubby likes it?”

Leavitt’s meteoric rise to become the youngest White House press secretary in American history has been remarkable by any measure.

At just 27, she commands one of the most high-pressure positions in government, fielding questions from seasoned reporters and defending administration policies on a daily basis. Her political acumen and media savvy have earned her praise from Trump and conservative circles, establishing her as a formidable force in Republican politics.

However, the recent viral attention has focused less on her professional accomplishments and more on her physical transformation since entering the political spotlight. A lot of people mock her for dressing like a woman much older than she is.

A stark contrast has emerged when comparing recent official photos to images from just a few years ago, when Leavitt appeared much more in line with typical expectations for someone in their mid-20s.

Throwback photographs from 2023 tell a markedly different story.

Images from that period show a then-25-year-old Leavitt at an NBA basketball game, dressed casually in a tank top, white jeans, and sandals, with sun-kissed skin and a carefree demeanor that seemed perfectly age-appropriate. The difference between those candid moments and her current polished, formal appearance has become a source of fascination and speculation across social media platforms.

The transformation discussion has inevitably led to questions about the pressures faced by high-profile women in Trump’s political orbit, where image and presentation often receive as much scrutiny as policy positions. Some observers have speculated about possible cosmetic procedures or lifestyle changes that might account for the perceived aging, while others point to the inherent stress of working in such a demanding, high-visibility role.

Adding another layer to the public discourse is Leavitt’s personal life, particularly her marriage to a man significantly older than herself.

Her husband, who is 60 years old, has not escaped public notice. Critics and commentators have wondered aloud whether this relationship dynamic influences her personal style choices or overall presentation, though such speculation ventures into highly personal territory.

The broader conversation reflects ongoing cultural tensions about how women are perceived and judged.

While male politicians routinely age in office without extensive commentary about their appearance, women in similar positions often find themselves subjected to intense scrutiny about everything from their clothing choices to their perceived attractiveness or lack thereof.

Despite ongoing commentary about her appearance, Leavitt continues to carry out her role, though questions about her transformation are likely to persist as she remains in the spotlight within the Trump administration.