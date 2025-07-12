‘Looks Exactly Like Karoline Leavitt’: Amy Schumer Debuts Her Smallest Frame Yet In New Swimsuit Photos After Years of Struggling with Her Weight

When Amy Schumer realized Ozempic and Wegovy had harmful side effects for her, she didn’t let that deter her from trying other prescriptions to lose weight.

Instead, she went for Mounjaro, another injection used to manage blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Now it seems that might have been the right solution for Schumer.

In a July 10 Instagram post, the comedian shared a vacation photo of herself in a one-piece bathing suit showing off her thinning frame.

Amy Schumer shows off weight loss in one piece body suit. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

It’s not clear where Schumer took the photo, but the backdrop was scenic. Standing on what appeared to be the deck of a yacht, the comedian wore a black one-piece with white straps as she posed in front of a backdrop of a forested mountain and calm blue water.

She typed, “From the relatocam,” in the caption.

Readers at the Daily Mail shared their thoughts on Schumer’s weight loss.

One person said, “She looks great but in a healthy way. She hasn’t overdone it.”

Another wrote, “She looks healthy. Great job.”

Some of her critics claim they couldn’t see much change in her physique.

One person wrote, “Those legs, you can tell she doesn’t exercise one bit.”

Another said, “She looks the same to me.”

Amy Schumer shows off new figure in vacation photo on Instagram (right). (Photo: @amyschumer/Instagram)

Someone else compared Schumer to the White House press secretary.

“Amy looks exactly like Karoline Leavitt she could be her twin sister,” they wrote. At 27 years old Karoline Leavitt became the youngest person to hold the title of press secretary in the White House.

Amy Schumer and Karoline Leavitt. (Photo: @amyschumer/Instagram) (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Similar to Schumer, she has blue eyes and blond hair. They both also have thin lips and rounded cheeks.

Back in March, Schumer opened up about her positive experience with taking Mounjaro. “Mounjaro’s been great,” she said before giving the tip that the prescription is not covered by insurance if the individual does not have Type 2 diabetes or “severe obesity.”

“But I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

She can’t say the same for Ozempic and Wegovy.

In the same video where she opened up about her experience with Mounjaro, she also briefly mentioned what it was like for her taking Wegovy. She said, “I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you that — three years ago, I tried Wegovy and I was like puking. I couldn’t handle it.”

The 44-year-old suggested that maybe the formula was changed but essentially it wasn’t for her.

Back in January, she went on “The Howard Stern Show,” where she talked about how bad Ozempic was for her health when she tried it in 2022.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy,” she said. The “Kinda Pregnant” star said she has a gene called GDF15 that makes people “extremely prone to nausea.”

While she couldn’t stay on Ozempic, she did give the drug its credit by revealing that it helped her shed some weight. Just not in the healthiest way.

“I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, but I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow. So what’s the point?”

This isn’t Schumer’s first time opening up about her methods to lose weight. Back in 2022, she shared that she got liposuction.

Explaining her decision, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

She also shared on her Instagram stories that the procedure helped her get down to 170 pounds.