‘Not Because I Dropped Some Pounds’: Amy Schumer Drops Her Divorce News in a Way So Diabolical, Fans Say Only She Would Do This

Amy Schumer is once again proving that even life’s biggest curveballs can land as punchlines.

The Emmy-winning comedian announced she is separating from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, and did so in a way only Schumer could — casual, blunt, and laced with humor that immediately sent social media into overdrive.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Amy Schumer is seen in midtown on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The 44-year-old shared the news Friday in an Instagram post that skipped sentimentality and went straight for laughs.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” she wrote, before preemptively shutting down speculation.

She added, “Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs. and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janimes [sic] Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

The announcement appeared on her Instagram page, where she also made clear the separation was mutual.

Schumer and Fischer, a farmer and James Beard Award-winning chef, married in 2018, just months after meeting. The pair share a 6-year-old son, Gene David Fischer.

In the same post, Schumer emphasized that their family remains the priority.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote, adding, “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

Despite the comedian’s effort to control the narrative, the announcement reignited months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

Earlier this month, Schumer addressed rumors directly, writing on Dec. 1 that whatever happened between her and Fischer had “nothing to do with weight loss or autism.”

She added at the time, “Fingers crossed we make it through. He’s the best.”

Schumer previously shared Fischer’s autism diagnosis in her 2019 Netflix stand-up special, “Growing.”

Still, many online claimed they saw the split coming. Commenters pointed to Schumer’s recent weight loss, her openness about using GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro, and photos circulating online that some improbably said showed her looking noticeably gaunt. The “Trolls” actress has been candid about her health, revealing she was diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome in 2024 following steroid treatments, and that earlier attempts with Wegovy and Ozempic left her severely ill before Mounjaro worked for her.

After Entertainment Tonight posted the story, reactions poured in.

One person summed up the tone of Schumer’s announcement by writing, “I feel her statement, we did it. We cool, leave it alone.”

Others took a more pessimistic view.

“Sad people always think the grass is greener on the other side!!!!” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “I swear once a baby comes the first few years ruin marriages.”

Some reactions leaned into frustration or inevitability.

“O lord she back on the market, that means its going to be more of her on my social..i was good witb her only popping 2 to 3 times a year..Only to let me know she still breathing, nothing more,” one person complained.

Another wrote, “Nothing unusual. It’s called the 7 yr itch for a reason.”

Weight loss speculation surfaced again when one commenter claimed, “Probably because she has lost so much weight and is enjoying the attention of others.”

Fueling the chatter further, Schumer recently deleted most of her Instagram photos, including images from her wedding and relationship. She addressed that move ahead of time, writing in a since-deleted post on Nov. 15, “I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

Tabloid coverage, including reporting from the Daily Mail citing unnamed sources, added to the speculation by claiming the couple had been struggling with “growing pains” in their marriage. The Mail’s alleged tipster also said the comic “changed since losing weight.”

In true Schumer fashion, even the soundtrack carried a wink.

When she shared the announcement to her Instagram Stories, she paired it with U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

For fans and critics alike, the message landed the same way her humor always does — direct, self-aware, and impossible not to talk about.