‘Save These for Your New Man’: Amy Schumer Ditches Her Ring, Files for Divorce as Bikini Pics Leave Fans Stunned by Her Shocking Weight Loss

Amy Schumer has her goals set for the New Year and they may involve posting new selfies after filing for divorce.

The comedian and “Trainwreck” actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, weeks after revealing their separation. Schumer filed on Jan. 6, just two days after flaunting her 50 lb. weight loss in a sizzling two-piece bikini.

Amy Schumer has filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Fischer, after posting new bikini pics since her drastic weight loss. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The 44-year-old was spotted on Jan. 7 wearing a long black coat layered over a hoodie and leggings, topped off with a pink hat — just one day after filing. Most noticeably absent was her wedding ring. The low-key look stood in sharp contrast to the far more revealing bikini photos she shared on Jan. 4, paired with a caption signaling that 2026 would be a decidedly “selfish” year for her.

“This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter,” Schumer wrote, revealing that her mother took the images as she tried on outfits for an upcoming trip.

In the carousel, she appeared in four different swimsuits, two dresses, and silk pajamas. The final image was a selfie showing her in a navy blue sweatshirt with the word “perimenopause” printed in white lettering — a condition she has previously been open about struggling with.

Schumer continued the caption after tagging French swimwear and lingerie company Eres and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row.

She said, “Let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

Having her body on display led to some judgmental comments from fans.

In the comment section of a UsWeekly Instagram repost of Schumer’s image, some critics posted messages like, “Eww she looks really old now after she lost all that weight,” and “Her body just looks wonky like she needs some muscle now.”

One Page Six reader who felt more sympathy for her estranged husband wrote, “That poor guy spent his prime years with an overweight shopping cart, only to get tossed out when she loses a few pounds and gets delusional with herself.”

Amy told everyone to be real about their weight loss journey.



She revealed that aside from liposuction, she also tried Ozempic- the drug that’s taken Hollywood (and the world) by storm for helping people shed pounds.



However, she stopped using it.



Pointing the finger back at Schumer for sharing pictures of her body online, another critic said, “You’re still a mom and 44….get a grip…save these pics for your new man.”

Another who zoomed in further noted, “She has had a skin removal OP on her stomach. You can see that, because the form and location of her naval is not anatomically correct. And her high bikini trousers will be hiding the scar.”

Schumer announced her separation to Fischer, 45, on Dec. 12 by adding her comedic touch to the personal news.

In a now-deleted IG post she said, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years.

To get ahead of any rumors she added, “Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs. and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janimes [sic] Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

Schumer married Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef, in 2018. Together they have a son named Gene David Fischer, 6.

Her weight loss journey took a new direction after welcoming her son. The “Snatched” star has been open about getting liposuction in 2022, and that same year, she tried the weight loss drug intended for type 2 diabetes patients called Ozempic. But it produced negative side effects that left her feeling ill.

Shortly after, Schumer tried another called Wegovy, but again her body didn’t agree with the treatment and left her “puking” a lot.

Taking a different route, Schumer tried GLP-1 medication called Mounjaro, which seems to be a better fit for her.

After months of showing off her slimmer figure and seeing criticism and misinformation about her body, she decided to set the record straight.

In a Dec. 1 since-deleted post on Instagram, she explained that her weight loss took a turn following a health scare.

“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy and can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her diagnosis of Cushing syndrome. The condition occurs when the body produces too much cortisol, the primary stress hormone, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can cause symptoms including facial puffiness, weight gain concentrated in the midsection, high blood pressure, and increased stretch marks.

Schumer has insisted that she lost at least 50 lbs.

“I don’t get Botox or filler. I didn’t lose 30 lbs I lost 50. Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive,” she started. “I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared.”

In the post — which took place before their split — Schumer clapped back at the rumors about their relationship.

She said, “Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we can make it through, he’s the best.”

Fischer has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, which Schumer shared on her 2019 Netflix comedy special “Amy Schumer: Growing.”