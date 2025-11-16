‘Changed Since Losing Weight’: Amy Schumer Scrubs Her Instagram Clean and Steps Out Ringless as Divorce Rumors Explode Online

Comedian Amy Schumer recently removed several of her weight loss pictures from Instagram, and the move has folks talking about more than her body transformation.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress lost several pounds by taking the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro, and, according to the Daily Mail, weight isn’t the only thing the 44-year-old might be losing.

Amy Schumer scrubs her Instagram as a tabloid claims her marriage is on the rocks. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The outlet reports that Schumer and her chef husband, Chris Fischer, are “100 percent” getting divorced. The comedian has reportedly not been seen with her husband for several months, and Schumer was seen without her wedding ring. She also has scrubbed her Instagram page of nearly all of the pictures on the platform.

The tabloid reports its unnamed source claimed that the couple is “going through a rough and difficult time” and struggle with “growing pains in marriage.” They also said that Schumer was “going to file soon.” The anonymous purported tattler also said of the comedian, “she got skinny” and “is over it,” the tabloid wrote.

Schumer also allegedly has “changed since losing weight,” and her husband is “never around.”

The couple celebrated their seven-month anniversary in February, and the actress wrote on Instagram, “7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven’t had to utilize it! Love you babe.”

The comedian is reportedly worth $45 million.

Several readers responded to the claim that Schumer was leaving her husband because she’s now slim. “Now that she’s skinny, she thinks she can do better,” noted one reader.

Another reader agreed and wrote that weight loss often has folks revisiting their younger days. “Happens every time a large weight loss occurs, all of a sudden the biggest loser revisits the teenage years that they never had.”

“When your woman starts working out, losing weight, buying new clothes, you best get mentally ready to get dumped,” joked another. “The only question is will she cheat first or dump you first.”

Schumer owns a home in New York that she recently listed for $14 million, and she claimed the house was up for sale because the couple’s son, Gene, goes to school 45 minutes away in Manhattan. She also put up her home in New Orleans for sale, but she recently changed her mind.

After the “Kinda Pregnant” actress deleted her Instagram pictures, many speculated it was because she didn’t like her pre-weight-loss pictures. Schumer deleted nearly every picture and shared another of herself wearing a red, strapless minidress paired with black Chanel heels.

According to Page Six, the comedian responded to the backlash with a lengthy Instagram post.

“Hey media outlets. I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight,” she wrote. “That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always. I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal.”

“I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son,” she continued. “But your Instagram is not your identity. it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that. I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds. Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight race or religion peace!”

The actress also shared a picture of herself in the hospital after giving birth to make her point.