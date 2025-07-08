‘So Travis Sleeping Upstairs’: Travis Hunter’s Honeymoon Video Sparks Red Flag Buzz After Fans Learn About Unusual Sleeping Setup

NFL rookie Travis Hunter and his new wife, Leanna Lenee, honeymooned in Turks and Caicos in July 2025 following their wedding.

Lenee, 23, filmed the newlyweds’ trip to the tropical islands and shared the footage on her TikTok page. The former Kennesaw State University student shared a tour of the couple’s suite.

After documenting their plane trip to Turks and Caicos, Lenee spoke about booking a luxurious hotel space with two floors and two bedrooms at the Rock House Resort.

Newlyweds Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee continued to face scrutiny over their relationship after posting their honeymoon vlog. (Photo: @db3_tip/Instagram)

“I’m so happy for you!!!!!!” exclaimed one of Lenee’s followers in the TikTok comment section. A second supporter of the pair posted, “Y’all are so cute together.”

In contrast, someone on X proclaimed, “Yeah, buddy’s cooked.” Lenee and Travis also faced scrutiny on the platform over the two-bedroom layout of their honeymoon accommodations.

“Why [do] they need an extra room?” one user wondered, with a separate person on the social media app replying, “Was thinking the same thing.”

A third observer tweeted, “Had to get two bedrooms so Travis can sleep separate.” Yet another person suggested, “So Travis [is] sleeping upstairs.”

The focus on Travis and Leanna’s sleeping arrangement during their post-nuptial vacation came after they previously admitted to having separate bedrooms in their home.

In September 2023, the high school sweethearts presented a house tour in a 14-minute video uploaded to YouTube. A cameraman filmed multiple rooms inside their residence.

Leanna revealed they shared a guest bedroom with a two-sided dresser that holds their respective clothes. Later, she also showcased her personalized room, which featured a work-from-home desk.

“This is my room. Me and Travis have our own rooms. His is downstairs, mine is upstairs,” the longtime vlogger explained before taking the tour into their shared bedroom.

At one point, Leanna turned to the camera and said, “Before y’all say, ‘Why [do] we have our own rooms?’ It’s because we’re growing adults and we need our space.”

Hunter, 22, jokingly chimed in, “I just don’t want to be around her sometimes.” His then-girlfriend responded, “Sometimes we just need to be away from each other because he gets on my nerves and I get on his nerves.”

Leanna and Travis have been together since they were teenagers. They reportedly started dating in February 2022 and got engaged in February 2024. Wedding bells finally rang in May 2025.

Throughout their time as public figures, Travis and Leanna’s relationship has become constant gossip fodder. Online critics warned the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner about tying the knot with the part-time YouTuber despite their constant public declarations of love.

Travis Hunter defends his fiancée while addressing the backlash she received for her comments as he was taking photos with fans and says that she has been crying and drinking all day because of the hate she’s been receiving 😳 pic.twitter.com/vk3kZpmmnQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2024

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter said to the trolls in defense of Lenee on a livestream in December 2024. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me.”

The two-way football player also stated, “Y’all hate on me and then y’all hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feels. We’re [inseparable], bro. We’re with each other. She’s hurting, of course, I’m going to be hurting.”

Travis played college football for the Jackson State Tigers in 2022 and the Colorado Buffaloes from 2023 to 2024. In April 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him as the second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

According to ESPN, Hunter signed four-year, $46.65 million deal with the Jaguars with a $30.57 million signing bonus. The cornerback and wide receiver reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Leanna ahead of getting married.