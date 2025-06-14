‘The Ring is Ringin!!!’: Travis Hunter’s Wife Returns to Social Media to Brag on First WAGs NFL Event, Fans Distracted By Gigantic Wedding Ring

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee has officially stepped into her new role as an NFL WAG, and social media is taking notice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie’s bride made her grand return to the spotlight this week, attending her first official wives and girlfriends event since their May wedding. What was meant to be a celebratory debut quickly became the subject of scrutiny as fans zeroed in on one particular detail that had everyone talking.

Travis Hunter’s wife sparked speculation when fans noticed her wedding ring was on her right hand at her first NFL WAG event. (Photo: leannalenee/Instagram)

The former college football superstar’s wife documented her inaugural WAG experience at the Seaside Soirée in Jacksonville, sharing the milestone moment with her almost half a million TikTok followers.

The event, held at Hawkers restaurant in Neptune, marked a significant step for Lenee, who had previously retreated from public view due to criticism surrounding her relationship with the Heisman Trophy winner.

Her return to social media coincided with her marriage to Hunter, the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, signaling a new chapter in both their personal and professional lives.

During her TikTok reveal of the evening’s festivities, Lenee expressed genuine appreciation for the warm welcome she received from the NFL wives community.

“I went to my first WAG event, so I’m going to show you everything I got,” she said while showcasing an impressive array of goodie bags filled with skin care products, beauty items, gift cards, cookies, and liquor. Despite her nervousness, she found comfort in the inclusive atmosphere created by the event organizers and veteran wives who understood the challenges of navigating NFL life.

The event, orchestrated by Women of the NFL and hosted by figures including Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, gave Lenee valuable insights into her new world, according to the New York Post.

She learned about securing game tickets, finding the best seats, and Jacksonville’s top beauty spots. The community aspect particularly resonated with her, as she acknowledged feeling out of her comfort zone but grateful for the support from women who had walked similar paths.

However, it wasn’t the event details or goodie bag contents that captured her followers’ attention. Instead, viewers became fixated on her wedding jewelry — specifically, the placement of her rings. The commentary came swiftly, with social media users expressing both admiration and confusion about what they observed.

“The ring is RINGIN!!!” one person wrote, impressed by the sparkle of her wedding set. Another added, “Travis did his big one on the ring. You look gorgeous.”

Many praised Hunter’s investment in his bride’s jewelry and celebrated the couple’s commitment.

Yet not all reactions were celebratory. Sharp-eyed viewers questioned technical details.

“Why is your wedding ring on your right hand?” one asked.

Another was more pointed: “Why are you wearing your wedding ring on the wrong hand? Single already???”

These comments highlighted how quickly social media users dissect celebrity relationships.

The renewed focus on their marriage comes amid ongoing concerns from NFL insiders about Hunter’s financial protection.

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder recently voiced concerns on “The Pivot” podcast, referencing reports about the couple’s wedding.

“Information I’ve gained and the pictures I’ve seen, and I respect Travis all too much, when you say that you’re about to say something mean about somebody. I heard there was no prenup. I don’t like that. This man’s about to be an MVP-type candidate,” Crowder said days after the wedding.

Concerns have extended beyond former players.

Celebrity divorce attorney James Sexton recently used the speculation about Hunter’s situation as a cautionary tale. Sexton has offered free prenuptial agreements to the entire 2025 NFL draft class — although he did not clarify whether that meant he was offering pro bono legal services to the more than 200 players — warning of the financial vulnerabilities young athletes face with front-loaded contracts. His advice underscores the risks NFL players face, given short career spans and concentrated earning years.

The conversation extended beyond TikTok, with readers on other platforms offering opinions on the newlyweds.

One New York Post reader commented, “I can’t knock him for marrying her, she’s a 10, she’s fine as hell. I would just advise him to watch her spending very closely.”

Lenee’s vulnerability about her social anxiety added depth to her public persona, as she openly discussed feeling nervous around new people and worrying about seeming standoffish. Her honesty resonated with those who understand the pressure of joining a close-knit community while under public scrutiny.

As Hunter prepares for his rookie season with the Jaguars, set to begin Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers, his wife is adjusting to her own new role in the NFL community. Their story continues to unfold under the watchful eyes of fans and critics, with each social media post becoming a potential talking point in the ongoing narrative of their high-profile marriage.