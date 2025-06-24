‘Ever Notice How She Is Never With Her Husband Anymore?’: Michelle Obama’s Family Vacation with Daughters Has Fans Asking ‘Where’s Dad?’ as Barack Divorce Rumors Swirl

Michelle Obama, 61, was seen vacationing in Spain with her daughters, 26-year-old Malia and 24-year-old Sasha, but one person was noticeably missing: her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Photos of the former first lady and the girls wearing dresses while dining at the Lobster Club in Mallorca landed on the internet this week. They dined with longtime family friend Michael Smith, the Obamas’ longtime interior designer, and his partner, James Costos, former U.S. ambassador to Spain.

Barack’s absence from the European getaway didn’t go unnoticed, with social media users quick to point out that the former president was nowhere to be seen alongside Michelle and their daughters.

Michelle and Barack Obama continue to face rumors of marital strife as the former first lady travels with their two daughters. (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

One Page Six reader questioned Michelle and Obama’s relationship by asking, “Ever notice how she is never with her husband anymore? Why’s that?”

Another judgmental person commented, “Michelle is ageing badly. While Barack is becoming quite handsome as his years pass. No wonder he prefers to keep his distance.”

However, there were many supporters of the Obamas on Instagram.

“Beautiful family. I miss the Obamas and how sane the world was with them,” a third backer of Barack and Michelle declared amid political turmoil in America and military conflicts abroad.

“Where’s Dad???” one person on Instagram wondered in response to pictures of Michelle dining with her daughters. A second person joked, “Barack wasn’t invited!”

Another claimed, “We all know what’s going on Michelle, so to me very boring.”

Speculation about the state of the Obamas’ marriage intensified in January 2025 after Barack, 63, attended President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s second inauguration without Michelle.

After media figures like former “The View” host Meghan McCain claimed the Obamas were separated, Michelle denied the divorce rumors during an appearance on Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast.

“We as women struggle with disappointing people. So much so that this year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Michelle stated.

The best-selling author continued, “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us.” She added, “And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

Despite constant, unsubstantiated whispers of an imminent split, Michelle and Barack put on a united front for Sasha’s 24th birthday on June 10. Both parents posted loving messages on their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!” Michelle captioned a photo of the four family members together.

Barack shared the same picture alongside an Instagram caption that read, “Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you.”

Additionally, Michelle uploaded a throwback pic of the Obama foursome for Father’s Day. On June 15, she expressed being “grateful” for Barack being there for her and their daughters, “even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders.”

Michelle initially met Barack in 1989 when the future couple were both working at the Sidley & Austin law firm in Chicago. They later wed in October 1992. Malia was born in July 1998, and Sasha arrived in June 2001.

Barack was elected as the first black president in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. The Obamas’ post-political life included the pair launching Higher Ground Productions, which has produced content such as the “Rustin” film, the “Starting 5” television series, and the “American Factory” documentary.

Since leaving the White House in 2016, Michelle has been more open about the struggles of being married to the former leader of the free world. She admitted there were times during her husband’s presidency when she felt he “wasn’t doing enough” as a father.

“You’re gonna look up, and the girls will be gone. Because there is a little window, that parents don’t understand time, when your children even want to be bothered with you,” Michelle recalled telling Barack on the Father’s Day episode of her “IMO” podcast.