‘NURSE, HE’S OUT AGAIN!:’ Black Lives Matter Rips JD Vance for Claiming Trump ‘Has Done More to Save Black Lives Than Any Other Leader In Our Country’

Vice President JD Vance is taunting the Black Lives Matter movement with a provocative post on social media after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed a new treaty at the White House Friday.

The Trump administration helped broker the peace deal, but questions remain about whether the agreement can help quell the decades-long violence in eastern Congo, as a militia backed by Rwanda is still occupying parts of the DRC amid violent and bloody clashes, according to CNN.

It’s unclear whether the militias have agreed to end the fighting and whether the two nations can assist the U.S. government and American businesses in accessing critical minerals in the region, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump, who fancies himself “a peacemaker,” called the pact a “wonderful treaty.”

“Today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity and peace,” Trump said at a White House meeting with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the treaty signing earlier in the day between DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and her Rwandan counterpart, Olivier Nduhungirehe, at the U.S. Department of State.

Rubio lauded the agreement as the signing got underway, calling it “an important moment after 30 years of war.”

“President Trump is a president of peace. He really does want peace. He prioritizes it above all else.”

Vance commented on the development a day later, and he couldn’t help jabbing the Black Lives Matter movement for some reason.

“The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic. That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black,” Vance said in a post on the social media platform Blue Sky.

“I’m sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country,” he added.

Black Lives Matter responded Monday with its own hilarious post on the social media platform X.

“NURSE, HE’S OUT AGAIN!”

The group used that caption above a photo of Vance and a screenshot of a Black Enterprise post titled, “HE’S JOKING, RIGHT? JD VANCE WILDLY CLAIMS TRUMP HAS DONE ‘MORE TO SAVE BLACK LIVES THAN ANY LEADER.”

Social media erupted as MAGA supporters joined the chorus defending Vance amid BLM advocates’ outrage over the comments.

“Trump freed blacks from prison. Biden / Harris helped put them there. What’s the confusion?” an X user said.

Another angry poster claimed Vance isn’t wrong. User “A Gene Robinson” listed a string of accomplishments under Trump, including a low unemployment rate in the African-American community, permanent federal funding for HBCUs, and opportunity zones in Black neighborhoods, to name a few.

“Meanwhile, what has Black Lives Matter delivered? A pile of burned cities, millions in unaccounted donations, and a real estate portfolio that would make Wall Street blush,” he posted.

“You don’t speak for Black America. You don’t build anything. And mocking those who do only exposes your fraud,” he added.

But a BlueSky user wasn’t having any of it, calling out the Trump administration for pandering on the one hand to gain access to DRC minerals, while barring Congolese from the United States.

“Racist MAGA Trump Regime. A presidential proclamation issued June 2025 placed a ban on nationals from 12 countries, including the Republic of the Congo. Additionally, the U.S. has imposed restrictions on the types of airports where individuals recently in the Republic of the Congo can arrive.

And another BlueSky user put it more bluntly than that.

“Quick question. Did Trump get involved because he wanted to save black lives or because he wanted to strike mineral deals with each country and the war was in the way of mining those minerals? I am reasonably sure it was the latter.”