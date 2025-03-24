‘He’s Making Us Look Bad’: ‘Leaked’ Audio of JD Vance Tearing Into Elon Musk Goes Viral, But Veep’s Staff Says Not So Fast

An audio clip allegedly of Vice President JD Vance slamming Elon Musk is making waves online—but Vance’s team says it’s completely fake.

The distorted recording lacks context, and Vance’s communications director shut it down, calling it “most certainly not the Vice President.”

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), speaks at a rally at a trucking company Team Hardinger, on August 28, 2024, in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

As for the viral Vance audio, the mystery voice takes direct shots at Musk, grumbling, “Everything that he’s doing is getting criticized in the media, and he says that he’s helping and he’s not. He’s making us look bad.”

The supposed Vance impersonator doesn’t stop there, throwing in a side of ego with, “He’s making me look bad,” and, “He has the audacity to act like he is an elected official. I am an elected official. I am the important one in this situation.”

It first appeared on TikTok, racking up 1.5M views, then spread to X, garnering more than 500K views) and Reddit.

The Joseiitalia TikTok account, where the video originated, isn’t exactly a fan club for Donald Trump. The creator regularly posts critical content about the former president, including one viral video with 2 million+ views featuring a crowd chanting, “Impeach Trump,”—helpfully captioned with the same message, just in case you missed the point.

This audio is 100% fake and most certainly not the Vice President. https://t.co/9NcbMDqvpA — William Martin (@wsmartin218) March 24, 2025

Whether a deepfake or just a bad impression, the clip is making the rounds—and Vance’s team isn’t amused.

The statements don’t match Vance’s public stance—he’s previously defended Musk and called them “personally close.”

However, Musk has earned the tongue-in-cheek title of “co-president” due to his noticeable sway over The White House. With his influential social media presence and close ties to Trump, Musk has become a force to be reckoned with, prompting some to jokingly dub him the “fourth branch of government.” His ability to shape policy and sway public opinion has left many wondering if he’s pulling more strings than some elected officials.

Misinformation or just another AI prank? Either way, Vance’s team isn’t laughing.

