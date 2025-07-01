Trump’s ‘Silly’ Cartoon In Fast Food Joint Has Critics ‘Belly Laughing’ At His Seeming Incompetence While Slamming Dems for Slowing Down His Tax Bill

The Trump administration released a head-scratching cartoon of President Donald Trump working in a fast-food restaurant, accompanied by smooth, jazzy music, to promote the President’s controversial “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” now under consideration in the Senate.

The White House launched the video from its official X account and livestreamed it for 16 hours on the platform, then reposted it, criticizing Democrats for slowing down the bill’s momentum in the Senate.



President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after handing out food while standing at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, PA on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“We’re so close. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers tax cuts, border security, & relief for Americans. But Dems are TAKING THEIR DAMN TIME. Call your Reps/Senators! Tell them to HURRY & PASS THE BILL,” the post read.

In the video, Trump is depicted making French fries in a fryer, even dropping an order on the floor, and waving and smiling from a drive-thru window as information on his controversial bill scrolls along the left side of the screen.

Social media had a field day with the post. “This has me belly laughing. Cartoon Trump + chill hop music + omnibus bill bullet points. From the official white house account. Who comes up with this stuff??!” X user Andy Hubert wondered.

“Donald Trump is about to go live on Facebook to discuss the Big Beautiful Bill and there’s this silly little cartoon of him from pretending to work at McDonald’s that one time during his campaign trail. Gotta love it folks! Whatever you do, reach out to your congressman, senators and legislators and tell them ‘NO’ and make your voices heard to vote against this bill! We are not going back!,” another X user said.

MAGA supporters also got a kick out of the post. “PASS THE BIGG BEAUTIFUL BILL,” this user posted along with a video of the real Trump filling fries containers at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s last year.

The cartoon appears to be a continuation of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign playbook, including that McDonald’s stop where he put on an apron and helped make fries, later handing them out to customers at the drive-thru window.

The cartoon ad says the tax and spending package delivers “the largest tax cuts for middle- and working-class Americans in history.” “PUTS MAIN STREET OVER WALL STREET.” It insists the legislation increases and makes the child tax credit permanent, invests in rural America, and slashes the deficit by $2 trillion.

But the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office finds the Senate version of the massive tax and spend package would actually add $3.3 trillion to the national debt. That’s almost $ 1 trillion more than the House version of the measure. The CBO estimates the Senate’s bill would cause almost 12 million Americans to lose their health insurance over the next 10 years, compared to 10.9 million in the House-passed legislation.

The massive bill also reduces Medicaid spending and food assistance programs, to name a few of the impacts on poor and working-class Americans. All of this is aimed at extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis opted to forgo a re-election campaign in 2026 to vote against the measure after Trump threatened to endorse another candidate in the primary.

“The Senate version of the One Big Beautiful bill contains significant changes to Medicaid that would be devastating to North Carolina, and I cannot support it,” Tillis first posted on social media over the weekend.

“The facts matter. The people matter. The Senate’s Medicaid approach breaks promises and will kick people off of Medicaid who truly need it,” Tillis later added in a post on X.

Tillis’ colleague Sen. Raphael Warnock has similar concerns. “I just voted NO on the motion to proceed with the Washington Republican Tax Bill,” Warnock said in a post on X.

“Simply put: I cannot support a bill that will cut health care, raise premiums, and kill Georgia jobs. This bill robs from you to give another tax break to big corporations and billionaires,” the Georgia Democrat added.

Sen. Bernie Sanders went even further, “Trump’s so-called ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ now on the floor of the Senate is the most dangerous piece of legislation in the modern history of our country. “

“It is a gift to the billionaire class while causing massive pain for working families,” the Vermont Independent said on X.

The White House and its Republican allies continue to insist Trump’s massive measure will help lower- and middle-class Americans. But not all Trump supporters agree.

Disgruntled tech billionaire Elon Musk is one of them. Musk took more swipes at the bill over the weekend, warning the GOP against supporting it.

“Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party,” Musk said on his social media platform X.

In another post, Musk called the bill “utterly insane and destructive.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” he posted. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

This isn’t the first time the world’s richest man and MAGA supporter Musk has criticized Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” He called it a “disgusting abomination” earlier this month.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he said in an X post in early June.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.