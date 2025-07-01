‘Scumbag POS’: Florida Man Spits In Black Deputy’s Face After Repeatedly Screaming the N-Word — But It’s the Officer’s Reaction That Has Viewers Sounding Off

Bodycam footage of a Florida man who was recently jailed for shoplifting shows him spitting on a Black deputy and calling him the N-word multiple times.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted the now-viral footage on social media that shows the vitriolic remarks made by 40-year-old Troy Green during his arrest on June 17.

Troy Green, 40, was seen in bodycam footage spitting on a Black deputy and repeatedly calling him racial slurs after he was arrested for shoplifting at a Florida convenience store. (Photo: Facebook/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

“Allow me to introduce you to a dime a dozen, scumbag POS who got caught shoplifting and let his mouth show us who he is,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook. “Kudos to this Deputy for his professionalism in spite of the trash flowing from the mouth of TROY EDWARD GREEN, 40, Ormond Beach.”

In the video, Green is seen threatening a deputy placing him in the back of a patrol car.

“Listen, I’m gonna tell you something right now m—f—. If you put your hands on me again, b—h, I will knock you the f— out,” Green states.

Green’s invective-laden rant quickly escalates to full-blown racist insults as he calls the deputy a “f—king piece of s— n—r.”

“Because that’s what the f—k you are,” Green adds.

Then, Green smiles and says “n—r a— m—f—r,” and spits on the deputy’s face.

The deputy immediately subdues Green and pushes him away to prevent further assault.

Even so, Green continues hurling his insults: “You’re a f—king n—r.”

Moments later, as the deputy tries to strap Green into the backseat, the 40-year-old assumes that since the deputy “put his hands” on him, his charges will be dropped.

He laughs with a spit mask over his face and continues to call the deputy the N-word.

“I won, n—r,” Green states repeatedly. “I’m gonna call you n—r all day long because that’s what you are. … Next time, leave f—king white people alone.”

According to an arrest report cited by WRBW, Green was seen going in and out of a convenience store for two hours.

He purchased a hot dog, but surveillance video showed that he also stuffed cheese sticks, alcoholic beverages, and other snacks into his pants and under his shirt.

During his transport to jail, deputies reported that he banged his head against the backseat cage of the patrol car and somehow rotated his handcuffs to the front of his body.

The report states that during the racist assault against one of the deputies, his spit landed on the officer’s chin. Green later stated that he spit on the deputy because he was “pissed.”

Green was charged with petit theft and battery on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $5,150.

According to Sheriff Chitwood, Green’s mother later contacted the sheriff’s office to apologize on behalf of her son for the remarks he made.

“Yesterday I heard from his mother, who reached out to apologize and unequivocally disavow her son’s behavior toward our deputies: ‘They do not deserve to be treated like they were. I would like to apologize to them for my son’s behavior. I did not raise him to be this way,'” the sheriff posted on Facebook. “As parents, we can only do so much. At some point (well before they turn 40 like Troy), our kids have to stand alone on their own 2 feet and accept accountability. I can only hope the justice system makes that happen in this case.”

While the sheriff praised his deputy’s professionalism, viewers were not as forgiving. Many joked that he should’ve been “taken to the train station” — a Yellowstone reference to quietly getting rid of someone who’s crossed the line.

“Too bad for cameras everywhere. I’m sure there’s a nice set of stairs somewhere he could have fallen down,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Oh, that cop has the patience of a saint. I don’t, he would’ve definitely gotten hit multiple times after he spit. I suppose that’s why I’m not a cop but also his comment that he won. What a joke.”