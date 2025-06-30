Former Kentucky Student Who Told Cops She’s Used to Getting ‘Special Treatment’ Just Got Out of 1-year Jail Sentence Early After Assaulting and Calling Black Student the N-Word 200 Times

A former Kentucky college student who was convicted of charges connected to a racist assault against a Black dorm worker has been released early from jail.

Sophia Rosing was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 fine after pleading guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Sophia Rosing pleaded guilty to charges she faced in connection to a racist attack on a Black female student at the University of Kentucky in November 2022. (Photo: Twitter/See Racists)

Rosing was charged after she was caught on viral video attacking a Black desk worker at a University of Kentucky dormitory in November 2022. During the attack, a drunken Rosing punched, kicked, and hit Kylah Spring, all while calling her the N-word more than 200 times and making other racist references.

When police arrived to take Rosing to jail, she reportedly said she had “lots of money” and was used to getting “special treatment.” Court documents also noted she kicked and bit a police officer.

She pleaded guilty in August 2024 to the charges she faced in connection with the attack and was sentenced in October of that year.

Five months into her sentence, Rosing’s attorney filed a motion petitioning for the 24-year-old’s early release. He argued that Rosing does not pose an “ongoing threat to public safety,” and that she has experienced “significant public scrutiny, reputational harm, and lasting consequences, all of which serve as strong deterrents against re-offending.”

At the time, a judge denied that request, stating that an early release “would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offenses.”

But Rosing was released two months later from a county jail after receiving credit for time served and good behavior.

Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Communications Director Morgan Hall also recently told local news outlets that Rosing’s charges had been amended to misdemeanors.

“She was serving a county sentence and was never in custody of the Kentucky Department of Corrections,” Hall said, per The Courier Journal. “She received pre-sentence credit and good time credit by the jail, which advanced her release to May 11, 2025.”

The official added that “The Department of Corrections had no role in her custody or release.”

Rosing is not allowed to re-enroll at the University of Kentucky and has been permanently banned from the campus.