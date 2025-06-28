‘I Don’t Feel Safe!’: Viral Video Captures White Man Allegedly Calling Black Man a ‘Peasant’—Then Flipping the Script with 911 Call Complaining He’s Surrounded by Black Security

A viral video shows the moments a white man called 911 to complain about an interaction with a Black man and two security guards while stating that he felt unsafe because the guards were Black and he was the minority in the situation.

The three-minute video posted on TikTok by @robertsettles7 begins by showing a man standing at a table in a federal building completing some paperwork.

White man calls 911 to complain about interaction with Black security guards in federal building. (Credit: Tiktok/@robertsettles7)

The person recording asks him to recall the moment he called him a “peasant,” and the white man begins complaining that he touched him.

“At your age, how old are you? How old am I? Look how old you are, you have gray hairs. Don’t touch people. Don’t touch people!” the man emphatically states.

At that point, a Black female security guard intervenes to de-escalate the situation when the complaining man demands she call the police.

“We need the police because he touched me,” the man tells her.

When she says he can call the police, he tells her, “Get out of my face! Why are you in my face?”

“I’m not in your face,” the guard responds as she’s seen standing several feet away from him. Adding, “You’re causing a disturbance.”

At that point, the white man walks to a desk phone and appears to call the police to inform them about the confrontation.

“All the security is Black as well, so I don’t feel safe. I’m the minority, and I don’t feel safe,” the man says on the phone.

After recounting the situation, he walks away from the phone and leaves the dispatcher on speakerphone.

“I mean, this is above us. Is there security or something?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yeah, security’s not doing anything, and I feel violated,” the man states.

The back-and-forth continues between the man and the female security guard until he tells the man recording to leave him alone.

“You touched me, I asked you not to. Can you please leave me alone? Can you act your age and the hair color you have? You’re double my age, just leave me alone,” the man states.

After another guard shows up, the female guard explains to her colleague that the man verbally assaulted the Black man and called him a “peasant.”

The man finally walks away from the scene, leaving some final words for the group: “I need to go somewhere else where I can be left alone to do my work. Yeah, and he is a peasant.”

The video was reshared from TikTok to several other platforms, where viewers shared their thoughts.

“He calls the police and then continues ragebaiting. There is only one person trying to escalate the situation and that was him,” one person commented on TikTok.

“Did that security guard have the nerve to question him and he felt offended?” one user wrote on Atlanta Black Star’s Instagram page.

“His daddy will help him. He is probably going to get a federal role soon,” someone else added.