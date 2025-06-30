‘Who Paid for…Implants’: Melania Trump’s Curves Stun the Internet in Resurfaced Photo with Brigitte Macron As Fans Are Zooming In and Asking Questions

In an era where every public appearance becomes social media fodder, Melania Trump has managed to surprise the internet in an unexpected way.

A resurfaced 2018 photograph of the first lady alongside French first lady Brigitte Macron has become the subject of widespread online fascination. People are talking, not for political reasons or her well-documented distance from traditional first lady duties, but for something far more personal: her figure that has left folk doing double-takes and discovering that her backside is much more shapely than they ever realized.

A resurfaced 2018 photo of Melania Trump has gone viral, with social media users shocked to discover how shapely her booty actually is. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The picture in question, recently posted on Threads, shows both women from behind during Melania’s three-day state visit to Washington, captured at the National Gallery of Art.

Both first ladies wore elegant white dress suits–Melania in a sleek sheath skirt with a wide-brimmed hat, while Macron sported a slight-peplum midi pencil skirt.

But it was Melania’s pop-of-a-backside silhouette that caught everyone off guard when the image recently made its way onto Threads, sending social media into an unexpected frenzy.

Many were quick to express their shock and admiration once the photo gained traction.

“Wait … She Been Hiding that,” one person commented, perfectly capturing the sentiment of many who seemed genuinely surprised by the first lady’s naturally shapely figure.

The conversation quickly gained momentum as more people chimed in with their observations about Melania’s impressive curves.

“I think this means you develop an a— when you’re married to one,” one user joked, while another joked, “She doesn’t need butt implants but you clearly need a brain implant.”

A third comment read, “One is a ‘Golddigger’ who paid for butt implants. The other is a classy French woman whose husband is Prime Minister. Bonjour.”

One person took a more straightforward approach, stating, “Our beautiful First Lady has a perfect female shape.”

What many people seem to forget is that Melania Trump’s striking appearance shouldn’t come as a complete surprise given her professional background.

Before becoming first lady, the 55-year-old had a successful modeling career that took her around the world. At 5 feet 11, she possessed the height that made her a sought-after model in the fashion and entertainment industry, which brought her to the United States.

Interestingly, Melania’s journey to the White House seems almost prophetic when considering a resurfaced 1993 Slovenian commercial where a 23-year-old Melania, then known as Melanija Knavs, portrayed the first female president of the country her husband leads. In the low-budget advertisement for clothing brand MURA, she stepped off a plane, waved to cheering crowds, and was escorted by security in scenes that eerily foreshadowed her future role in American politics, albeit as the president’s wife rather than the president herself.

However, despite her natural fit for the role’s visual demands, speculation continues to swirl about Melania’s enthusiasm for her position as first lady.

Reports suggest she spent only 14 days at the White House during Trump’s first 100 days in office, fueling ongoing conversations about her apparent reluctance to embrace traditional first lady duties.

Observers frequently note moments during public appearances where she seems distant or disengaged, leading to persistent questions about her comfort level with the intense public scrutiny that comes with being married to one of America’s most polarizing political figures.

Earlier in June, while going to The Kennedy Center for the opening night of Les Misérables, many noticed her shape, complimenting her on her toned arms, according to The Daily Mail.

And as that 2018 snapshot with Brigitte Macron continues to resurface online, it’s a reminder that Baron’s mom is not a string bean.