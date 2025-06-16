‘She Is So Over It’: Melania Caught Rolling Her Eyes at Trump After He Looks away, Fans Say it’s Obvious ‘She’s Had Enough’

Sometimes a few seconds of footage can reveal more than years of carefully crafted public appearances, and that’s exactly what happened when Melania Trump found herself in the spotlight at her husband’s military birthday parade on Saturday.

What viewers witnessed in those brief moments has continued conversations about the reality behind one of America’s most scrutinized marriages.

Social media say Melania Trump’s eye-rolling moment proved that sometimes the cameras catch what careful political choreography cannot conceal. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Dressed impeccably in a navy double-breasted cotton twill blazer with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt that channeled military precision, the former model took her place beside President Donald Trump in the presidential viewing stand for what was billed as a celebration of both his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The event unfolded on the White House ellipse with helicopters and World War II-era planes soaring overhead while Army parachutists floated down from the sky.

According to CBS News, the couple entered to a 21-gun salute and “Hail to the Chief,” launching the parade that featured marching soldiers and military weapons.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania walk out to the MOST Historic Army Parade the world has ever seen



God Bless America 🇺🇸

Seated alongside Cabinet members, GOP lawmakers, singer Lee Greenwood, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, the Trumps occupied center stage for the orchestrated display of patriotic fervor, The New York Times reported.

However, it was a brief clip posted by Gossip of the City that captured the internet’s attention and furthered the long-standing narrative about the Trump marriage.

The footage, lasting only seconds, appeared to show the first lady rolling her eyes after what seemed like a forced smile, prompting an immediate and passionate response from social media users.

“She so over it chile,” one person wrote, while another observed, “She hates tf out of him yo.”

The moment resonated with viewers who felt they were witnessing an unguarded glimpse behind the carefully curated public facade.

The reactions grew more pointed.

“She cannot stand this man! She can’t even hide it anymore,” one person wrote, capturing what many viewers interpreted as visible disdain.

Others showed little sympathy for the first lady’s apparent discomfort.

“Don’t feel bad for her at all!” one commenter declared, while another offered a more detailed critique: “Melania isn’t a victim. She chose to marry this man and have a child with him. She has benefited quite nicely too so while she hates him what makes her different to all the other GOLDEN HANDCUFFS around us?!”

The speculation about Melania’s feelings about her husband has been a persistent theme throughout both of Trump’s presidencies, fueled by reports that she never spends any time at the White House.

This spring brought renewed attention to her absence, with reports indicating she had only spent 14 days at the White House during Trump’s first 100 days in office. Her apparent indifference toward her husband has become a source of regular mockery and analysis, with observers frequently noting moments when she appears outright disgusted by public displays of affection or proximity.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff recently weighed in during a “60 Minutes Australia” 20-minute package on what he has learned about the couple’s marriage.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff recalled.

When questioned about Melania’s potential disdain for her husband, the “Fire and Fury” author remarked, “[Trump] has a lengthy history of relationships with various women, including porn stars.”

Saturday’s parade provided additional fodder for those tracking the couple’s interactions.

According to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, who analyzed footage for the Irish Star, Melania appeared to take offense at something Trump said about his conversation with the featured troops.

The expert claimed that when Melania commented “They’re good” about the marching soldiers, Trump replied, “I pushed my finger on one of them,” prompting her lighthearted but skeptical response, “You didn’t do that.”

Beyond the eye-rolling moment that went viral, viewers noticed other signs of the first lady’s apparent disengagement.

Photos and videos from the event showed Melania with her eyes seemingly closed at various points during the proceedings, leading some to suggest she was falling asleep while her husband appeared significantly more alert beside her.

Fakelania — ron (@rnsdkid) June 15, 2025

The military parade drew backlash following a week of civil unrest in Los Angeles and amid heightened political tension. Critics viewed the event’s dual purpose — celebrating Army history and Trump’s birthday — as an inappropriate blend of personal celebration and military ceremony. The display came with a hefty price tag, estimated at $25 million to $45 million, according to an Army spokesperson to PBS.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s viral eye-roll added to public belief that she can’t hide her disdain for her husband. From cold stares to awkward interactions, social media users say she often appears annoyed or disinterested around him. Saturday’s event only deepened speculation that their marriage is more performance than partnership.