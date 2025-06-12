Viral Video Shows Woman Flat on the Airport Floor, Kicking, Screaming and Sobbing Reportedly After Over Being Told Her Carry-on Luggage Was Too Heavy

We’ve seen it before at airports nationwide, even worldwide, usually at ticket counters or check-ins. A customer — perhaps overserved or maybe just overwhelmed by the air travel experience — loses it over a major (sometimes minor) inconvenience and goes nuts, to the point where law enforcement is called in and news outlets are writing articles about it.

Here’s the latest example, recorded on Sunday. Let’s call it “The Heavy Luggage Strikes

Back.”

A video screenshot of a woman having a meltdown at an airport in Milan. (Photo: Metro)

It involves an unidentified tourist whose carry-on suitcase was too weighty to take on board her flight. Airport staff at Milan’s Malpensa Airport came up with a solution that displeased the passenger.

The middle-aged woman is seen flat on the floor, kicking, screaming and sobbing. It’s hard to make out what she’s saying, or what language she’s saying it in.

Video of the encounter shows the woman lying prone on the ground, sobbing, kicking and flapping her hands in the air for added effect.

It’s a bit over the top, as all these airport meltdowns tend to be, but to her credit, it was brief.

Naturally, she was kicked off the flight, but, unlike many of the other culprits in these airport altercations, the woman was not detained.

She rebooked a new ticket for the following day once she had calmed down and can be grateful when, the inevitable compilation of airport tantrums is compiled, she’ll rank low, if not at all.

Her outcome is unlike that of these soon-to-be court-ordered anger management students:

‘I’m Not Crazy: Couple Accused of Throwing Coffee at Miami Airport Workers

But isn’t that what “crazy” people usually say? It was apparently a misunderstanding when Beatriz Rapoport de Campos Maia, 29, and her fiancé, Rafael Seirafe-Novaes, 41, tried to force their way past gate agents at the Miami International Airport after they missed the boarding process for their flight to Cancun in March. Coffee was allegedly thrown.

The coffee fell,” De Campos Maia said. “The lady who said I threw it was a liar. It just dropped on the floor.”

“I am not crazy. We would not throw coffee. Coffee, I drink,” Rafael Seirafe-Novaes added.

Spilled or tossed, the fracas caused a 10-minute delay in the flight to Cancun.

This is why you don’t let passengers who are unruly at the gate get on the plane. Shail Nitin Patel, 29, was taken into custody on March 19 following the unruly episode aboard Flight 2506, which was still gated at Tampa International Airport and preparing to take off for Philadelphia and charged with three misdemeanors.

Patel, identified by his California driver’s license, “began acting erratically, yelling and cursing at the passengers, and hurling anti-Semitic slurs as soon as he boarded the plane.

Cellphone video of the episode went viral, showing Patel being put in a headlock by one of the passengers, who was one of several plainclothes officers who moved in to restrain him.

The Original ‘Airport Karen’

This tantrum also involved a carry-on suitcase that was too heavy, though the Milan passenger was calm and measured compared to Terri Ann Bluse, the original “Airport Karen” from 2021. Her booze-fueled rant, posted to X in four parts, ended with the 62-year-old tied to a wheelchair, screaming.

She complained that her fellow passengers didn’t have her back after police said Bluse attempted to rush the doors of an American Airlines flight after she was denied boarding. An airline worker told police she wasn’t allowed on the plane due to her behavior, which can best be described as “obnoxiously drunk.” As she was being pushed back by a passenger, Bluse tripped over an airline staffer’s foot and fell.

Bluse’s tirade was seen by millions, including rapper and actor Ice-T, who tweeted (it was 2021), “Karens always want the manager.”

Another viewer noted, presciently, “So many adults having toddler-style temper tantrums lately… yikes on bikes.”

As she’s being wheeled away, Bluse tells no one in particular how much she “can’t stand America” and plans to make Spain her new home.