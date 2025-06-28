‘Where On Earth Is His Head At’: Fans Say Jaden Smith’s New Video Reveals Downward Spiral, Points to Will and Jada’s ‘Troubled’ Parenting

It’s no secret that Jaden Smith has unconventional tastes in fashion, and this is reflected in how he has been aligned with that industry over the years. But his style leads to reactions from many observers who don’t understand or accept it. This pattern was repeated after new clips of Smith in Paris went viral this week.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on June 24, and Smith has been on hand among many other celebrities for the events lined up in the French capital, a city he seems to visit often. It’s common to see celebrities wearing stand-out attire during the annual celebration, and Smith checked that box in a June 25 video captured by Gala as he attended a Christian Louboutin event. But some people weren’t feeling the look.

Jaden Smith leaves fans concerned after he wears reconstructed hoodie to Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: @c.syresmith/Instagram)

The video shows Smith entering a venue wearing a reconstructed windbreaker hoodie with sagging light-wash denim shorts and black boots. The blue and black top appeared to be a sleeveless shirt and a hoodie sewn together. The zippered hoodie draped over his chest as if tied around his neck, with the empty sleeves dangling in front. The 26-year-old capped this with a white and red checkered skullcap.

Gala.fr’s account has three videos of Smith in the outfit. In one, it appears he is just arriving as he is being escorted up a set of stairs. In another, he is in a room full of people for what appears to be some sort of reception. For the third, Smith is gazing at mens’ shoes and a piece of their material on display on a table. He’s getting a feel for the texture of one material before looking up and shaking the hand of an individual off camera.

An X user reposted one of the videos of Smith to their account. They wrote, “Jaden Smith’s parents didn’t show him how to dress properly.”

Other people in the comments said, “He just looks ridiculous.”

Another person wrote, “they should worry about him, where on earth is his head at.”

Coming on the heels of a sighting of Smith hanging out in a Paris park with a friend well past 3 a.m. this past week, his famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, were further blamed for his clothing choices.

“Troubled parents often produce troubled children,” said one.

“To be fair most people if they had parents like his they be dressing like this,” said another.

Will and Jada previously have been criticized for their parenting. The actors share Jaden and Willow, 24, but Will also has a 32-year-old son named Trey Smith from his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

On June 13 Will did an interview with a U.K. radio show called “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden” where he seemed to own up to one parenting mistake he and his wife made with their children

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children,” he said, “and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it.”

“We made a deal like from really young with our kids. The deal was if you tell the truth you won’t get in trouble,” Smith continued. “The only way you can get in trouble in this house is if we find out you did something and you don’t tell the truth. And it’s a mistake. It’s terrible because they do whatever they want and they just come tell you.”

Now that the kids are grown they probably don’t have to follow that rule anymore, and they often seem to march to the beat of their own drummer musically, fashion-wise and even in their day-to-day activities. But all of that does come with criticism from the public.

When Jaden recently was photographed and filmed by media outlets sitting in the Paris park with a male friend the two appeared to just be relaxing on a bench, but the judgments came quickly when some tabloids suggested the two pals’ smoking implements were drug paraphernalia. Neither of them were using them at the time but again, if people weren’t blaming him for his actions, they were pointing their fingers at his parents.

As Paris Fashion Week continues, it’s expected that Smith will be showing up to more events with more striking looks.