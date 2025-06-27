‘It’s The Apocalypse’: Michelle Obama Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage After Critics Question Why She’s Rarely Seen with Barack 

Michelle Obama is once again finding herself at the center of unfounded speculation about her marriage to former President Barack Obama, and this time she’s addressing the rumors head-on with a mix of humor and exasperation.

The former first lady has grown tired of tabloid whispers suggesting marital discord simply because the couple chooses to live their lives away from the constant glare of social media spotlight.

Michelle Obama addressed persistent marriage rumors in new podcast, defending her and Barack’s choice to live privately without constantly documenting their lives on social media. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The latest wave of speculation intensified after Michelle was photographed on vacation while in Spain with daughters Malia and Sasha, notably without Barack by her side. The family trip to Mallorca sparked immediate commentary from critics and gossip enthusiasts wondering if the vacation was some type of evidence of trouble in paradise.

During a recent appearance on NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast with host Rachel Martin, Michelle addressed the persistent rumors with characteristic directness and a touch of bewilderment.

“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” the 61-year-old explained.

When Martin quipped with a laugh, “It’s the apocalypse,” Michelle immediately echoed the sentiment: “It’s the apocalypse.”

The former first lady pointed to a generational difference in how she and Barack approach social media, explaining their absence from constant public documentation.

“It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day,’” she said.

She added, “And yes, I guess we’re famous, but we’re 60. We don’t take selfies.”

During the interview, Michelle revealed the deeper motivations behind her recent choices to step back from public expectations, like when she didn’t go to former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Trump’s inauguration in January.

Rather than apologizing for these decisions, she owned them completely.

“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” Michelle explained, “That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that. Those are my choices.”

Michelle acknowledged that her decisions came with consequences, but she remained unapologetic about prioritizing her own needs.

“Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now,” she added, reflecting a newfound freedom in her post-White House years.

While she explains herself, many Atlanta Black Star Instagram followers pushed back against the criticism around the family, rumors of divorce, particularly surrounding the recent European getaway.

“Why is this anybody’s business?” one follower asked, cutting straight to the heart of the matter regarding the Mallorca vacation criticism.

Another supporter defended the trip, writing, “Sounds like a girl’s trip, and married folk are still two independent adults who might enjoy time apart on occasion. Plus, she’s earned the right to do literally whatever she wants.”

One person quipped, “THIS is scandalous?? With all that is going on in the world and in the current administration… THIS has people questioning?? Wtaf.”

Others challenged the basic premise that couples must be constantly visible together, asking “Who goes everywhere with their spouse?!”

Perhaps most tellingly, one person highlighted broader societal dynamics between how people see Michelle and Melania Trump, who has spent very few days in the White House since her husband was reelected, noting, “The current First Lady has completely disappeared from the public eye. People need to mind their business. Most folks aren’t used to seeing Black couples in a healthy marriage where boundaries are respected.”

Nothing says fake marriage like Melania spending less than 14 days at the White House since Trump’s 2nd inauguration. pic.twitter.com/WOqwso1zVk — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) June 12, 2025

In her latest interview, Michelle also reflected on how motherhood and her role as first lady required personal sacrifices that shaped her approach to ambition.

She has consistently pushed back against the narrative, previously stating that if marital problems existed, they wouldn’t be hidden.

As the Obamas navigate their post-White House years, Michelle’s message remains clear: their marriage will be defined by their own terms, not public expectations.