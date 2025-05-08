‘Why Didn’t Jared Get Between Ivanka and the Menace?’: Ivanka Trump Startled on Date Night with Husband After Bodyguard Confronts Man Who Approached Couple

Ivanka Trump’s night out in Miami with her husband took an unexpected turn when her bodyguard forcibly shoved an unarmed man.

Donald Trump’s daughter, 43, was filmed walking with Jared Kushner, 44, to the couple’s valeted vehicle. At one point, an onlooker holding a folder nearly crossed their path, before a security guard quickly cut him off.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s security guard forcibly shoved a man as the couple exited a star-studded dinner in Miami. (credit: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

The Black bodyguard forcibly pushed the man as the surrounding crowd loudly gasped. Trump and Kushner turned around in shock to catch a quick glimpse before being rushed into the waiting car.

Video of the incident was shared on the Miami Beach Experience TikTok account. The clip collected over 3,000 comments as people reacted to Trump’s security getting aggressive.

“That push was for the ancestors,” one TikTok user joked. A second person added, “He thought he’s a DEI hire! Bro was wrong pushing a Secret Service agent!”

In addition, someone commented, “Bro pushed that man into next week.”

According to the New York Post, Trump and Kushner were exiting Miami Beach’s Carbone Beach club on May 3. The venue hosted a three-night supper experience from May 2 to 4.

The star-studded Carbone Beach dinners only hosted 400 guests per night and tickets reportedly cost $3,000 to see Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, T-Pain, and Jelly Roll perform.

Post readers chimed in on the pairs unexpected run-in with an unidentified man in Miami. One commenter wrote, “The bodyguard has every right to do that to idiots.”

However, Ivanka’s husband faced criticism as well. “Why didn’t Jared get between Ivanka and the menace? He left her exposed,” a concerned commenter wondered about Kushner’s immediate response.

“I understand the need for a bodyguard – but committing battery on someone who you don’t want ‘close’ is a line crossed. The man can act as a shield, physically placing himself between individuals. But physically making contact of a forceful nature? That’s battery.”

Explaining exactly what happened, one person wrote, “He swatted away the guard’s arm, the guard then defended himself and his people. I don’t really see a problem.”

Both Ivanka and Jared come from wealthy families. She is the daughter of President Donald Trump and the late Ivana Trump. He is the son of real estate developer and disbarred attorney Charles Kushner.

They first met in 2007 through mutual acquaintances. A commercial real estate broker and a separate friend connected the two then-25-year-old entrepreneurs for a business lunch.

“They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Ivanka told Vogue in 2015. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”

She married the third-generation real estate investor in October 2009 at her father’s Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ivanka gave birth to three children with Kushner. Their daughter Arabella was born in July 2011. A son named Joseph followed in October 2013. Their second son, Theodore, arrived in March 2016.

Gisele Bündchen, Ivanka Trump, and Karlie Kloss hung out on a beach in Costa Rica 🏝️



vibe shift ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/nYJ2rIdNc2 — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) April 25, 2025

After working as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Ivanka served as a senior adviser in the first Trump administration from March 2017 to January 2021.

Kushner was also named a senior adviser to President Trump during the Republican politician’s first term. He and his spouse chose not to join the second Trump administration, which began in January.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka said in a 2022 statement to CNN after her father announced his 2024 presidential run.

Since leaving politics, Ivanka continues to be a trending topic. Photos of the University of Pennsylvania graduate surfing off the coast of Costa Rica went viral in April 2025. She was seen hanging out with models Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss.